Thanks Joe! How China and Mexico Are Making Mad Stacks Killing Americans

Fox News is reporting that Mexico's top two drug gangs, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, are operating and fighting each other in all 50 states.

FACT-O-RAMA! President Biden's open border policy makes this carnage possible.

The violence between the two cartels is taking place mostly in the big, blue, Democrat-run cities.

"The deadly reach of the Mexican Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels into U.S. communities is extended by the wholesale-level traffickers and street dealers bringing the cartels’ drugs to market, sometimes creating their own deadly drug mixtures," a report from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) report states. "Together, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels have caused the worst drug crisis in U.S. history."

The DEA report also stated that the two cartels now control every drug on the streets of the U.S., though meth and fentanyl, which make up almost every overdose in the nation, seem to be the primary narcotics flooding the nation.

How it works

China sells "unfinished" fentanyl to the Mexican cartels. They whip it up into pill form, frequently disguising it as Xanax, Adderall, and other pharmaceuticals. Many overdose victims think they are taking a prescription drug and have no idea they are about to ingest deadly poison made by China, produced, imported, and distributed by Mexican gangs over a border purposely left open by Joe Biden.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most drug dealers don't want to kill their "clientele." That dealer at the local dive bar may have no idea what he is actually selling.

It's implausible to suggest that Biden, whose own kids have been to rehab, isn't aware that roughly 100,000 Americans from every step of the socioeconomic ladder are dying in record numbers.

"Fentanyl is the deadliest threat the U.S. has ever faced," the report says. "Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, like methamphetamine, are responsible for nearly all the fatal drug overdoses and poisonings in our country." The CDC estimates that 107,543 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2023.

The DEA has been tracking and busting both cartels nationwide in what it calls "Operation Last Mile." Recent arrests have recovered hundreds of pounds of narcotics as well as firearms. Law enforcement efforts, from the local level to the federal, have resulted in 1,436 investigations and 3,337 arrests. In 2023, law enforcement confiscated $18 million worth of drugs within a 150-mile radius of the southern border.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared in 2023 that he was “not going to permit any foreign government to intervene in our territory, much less that a government’s armed forces intervene," which tells me that he is either scared of the cartels or working with them as well.

The cartels operate in roughly 40 countries as well as all 50 states and hoover up billions of dollars per year. They bring the drugs into the U.S. via border crossers, tunnel diggers, and international shipping companies, and Biden allows it to take place.

Fortunately, the 45th (and hopefully 47th) president of the U.S.A. has a plan to stop the seemingly purposeful mass murder taking place in America every day.