Did You Catch What Joe Biden Applauded at Morehouse College?

On Sunday, President Joe Biden attended the commencement ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Of course, he addressed the graduates with what sounded more like an angry speech than an uplifting and inspiring one. He repeated long, debunked lies about Georgia's election laws and made baseless racial accusations against Donald Trump and his supporters.

Of course, not everyone warmly received Biden's presence and speech. While there were no loud protests that disrupted the ceremonies, several students and faculty members were reportedly strongly opposed to his visit because of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Some were draped with Palestinian flags and keffiyehs, and others turned their backs to Biden as he spoke.

During his speech, Biden gave his usual lip service to appease both sides of the Israel-Hamas war, but it was when he wasn't speaking that he let his true opinions out.

When valedictorian Deangelo Fletcher delivered his commencement address, he called for a ceasefire in Gaza, and Biden, who was sitting behind him, applauded.

"It is my stance as a Morehouse man — nay, as a human being — to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," Fletcher said. "Hear the people of this world sing the song of righteous justice." Biden promptly applauded.

Biden — confused — applauds as the speaker calls for an "immediate and a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza strip" pic.twitter.com/3eIj63QOrO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

It's not exactly a secret that Biden wants a ceasefire. Heck, he reiterated during his speech that he has called for one.

"What’s happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking," he said. "Hamas’s vicious attack on Israel, killing innocent lives and holding people hostage. I was there nine days after, s- — pictures of tying a mother and a daughter with a rope, pouring kerosene on them, burning them, and watching as they died. Innocent Palestinians caught in the middle of all this: men, women, and children killed or displaced in despite — in desperate need of water, food, and medicine."

"It’s a humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Biden continued. "That’s why I’ve called for an immediate ceasefire — an immediate ceasefire to stop the fighting — bring the hostages home. And I’ve been working on a deal as we speak, working around the clock to lead an international effort to get more aid into Gaza, rebuild Gaza."

For a few months now, Biden has tried to win back support from the antisemitic wing of his party in the hopes of salvaging his chances of winning Michigan in November.

Earlier this month, he tried to stop Israel from conducting operations in Rafah by claiming he had intelligence regarding the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and their underground command tunnels. It was bad enough if Biden was willing to protect Hamas by withholding vital intelligence that could have ended the war, but it turned out that the whole thing was a bluff. The Biden administration's intelligence was outdated and completely useless.