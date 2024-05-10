Joe Biden Gets Un-Endorsed After Betraying Israel

Joe Biden has been trying to balance his public support for Israel with his need to keep the support of the antisemitic wing of his party. In some respects, his tougher stance on Israel appears to be working, as his deficit in the polls in Michigan, with its high Muslim population, has tightened significantly since February.

However, his betrayal of Israel may also be backfiring on him, as people who have long supported him are calling him out. On Thursday, actor Michael Rapaport posted a profanity-laced video rant on X/Twitter indicating that he's "un-endorsing" Biden for refusing to provide them arms just to help him get some votes.

"I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done," he wrote in his post.

But the video was far more angry.

"Smokin' Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden. You know who I am. You know my work. I'm the one who invented ****-stain Donald Trump," Rapaport begins in the video. "Pig-**** Donald Trump. That's me, that's my work. I didn't ask for a thank you. I didn't ask for an invite to the White House and everybody and anybody shows up at the White House these days. I did it for the love because I couldn't stand that motherf****r."

Rapaport was hardly through.

And you dumb old motherf****r, you have the f***ing…you bat s*** old f*** you. You're not sending weapons to Israel during a f***ing war? While American hostages, American hostages, and hostages from 22 countries are still in that f***ing piss hole? You're not sending weapons now, you dumb f***? Let me tell you something, i never ever, ever thought I would say this, but i can promise you this right now, Smokin' Joe Biden. Cadaver Joe Biden. Me, Michael Rapaport, I'm not votin' for you. You're not getting my vote, and plenty of us also ain't voting for you, you f*** you.

Rapaport ended his video by saying that Biden's betrayal of Israel is the reason why voting for Donald Trump is on the table for him.

I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done.#Unendorsed pic.twitter.com/3bNOXYRuQn — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 9, 2024

Rapaport is Jewish with Polish and Russian roots. As of this writing, the video has accumulated over 2.1 million views.

Biden's efforts to balance his public support for Israel with his need for votes from the antisemitic wing of his party is starting to cause some backlash from Democrat voters who support Israel.

But Biden’s nuanced position has created different fault lines of division within his own Democratic Party. The president now faces a rash of new criticism from some lawmakers and voters in battleground states where his position on Israel carries the most political risk for his efforts to win re-election. “It’s starting to seem as if he is supporting the wrong side,” Dovid Jacobowitz, a Democrat from Allegheny County in Pennsylvania, told NBC News. Jacobowitz wouldn’t say if he’ll vote for Biden in November. Nasir Raza, an undecided voter from Scottsdale, Arizona, who voted for Biden in 2020, said the president’s shift in position on Israel “may be too late for a lot of people that I know,” but added: “For me, I may yet still vote for Joe Biden.” Over the seven months since the war in Gaza began, Biden’s staunch backing of Israel has alienated him with some key supporters, including young voters and Arab Americans, and won him accolades from others who appreciated his pro-Israel stance. The shift in his position this week comes at an inflection point in the war. Negotiations over a cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of some hostages still held by Hamas are fragile at best, and Israel is poised to enter Rafah despite Biden’s repeated objections.

