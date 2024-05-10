Did Biden's Love for Hamas Just Lose Him the Jewish Vote?

Bret Stephens warned his New York Times readers on Friday that Presidentish Joe Biden "just made his biggest blunder" when he paused delivery of more than 3,000 much-needed aerial bombs to Israel this week. Stephens is the NYT's Conservativish™ writer, so he must drag his readers to the truth like a dog on a leash when he figures out you're taking him to the vet.

That's why Stephens has to include phrases like Biden's "laudable motive" and to remind readers that the absolute worst part is that the suspension is "a political gift to Donald Trump." But the truth is still buried in there like the proverbial haystack needle — and maybe this is the moment that American Jews, in numbers great enough to matter, take notice of their party's callous disregard for them.

A fine example of just that is White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, who said on Thursday, "It's going to take a little bit of moral courage on both sides to finally be able to come across that table and ink this deal." Moral courage from Hamas! Kirby, you'll recall, was brought into the White House to be the grownup in the comms department.

And, yes, at least a few Jews seem to be taking notice.

The Dispatch's Jonah Goldberg — whom I like personally, find engaging as a critic of Leftism, but who pretty much swims in a sea of NeverTrumpers — had this to say on Twitter/X shortly after the arms suspension was revealed: "I’ve heard from a LOT of reliably anti-Trump people - I mean really, really, anti-Trump people - who have had it with Biden tonight. Anecdotal, to be sure. But very telling in my circle."

Jonah's former National Review colleague, AG Hamilton replied, "I’ve heard it for a while from more than a few lifelong Dems. Though I suspect today solidified the direction they were already leaning."

And I loved this story from the Daily Wire's Kassy Akiva:

3/5 of my liberal Jewish friends at a dinner table with me right now just said they’re voting for Trump after not voting for him last time. https://t.co/WdZhDYzXUC — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) May 10, 2024

"Sorry 4/5 because I’m voting for Trump and there’s 5 of us," she added, followed by this kicker: "The other one is going to cave. I just know it."

And here's one more because I was gobsmacked by the gold sneakers mention:

A close friend of mine was an extreme Trump-hater. During the entire four years of Trump's presidency, he obsessed day and night about how Trump is destroying the US.



This is the text message he sent me today, following Biden's arms embargo on Israel 👇 pic.twitter.com/4V99KGTCXf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 9, 2024

Granted, "anecdata" is not the same as data, and a lot can change between now and election day. And just because someone can no longer stomach voting for Biden, doesn't mean they'll vote for Trump. But if ever there were a just war, it's the one to stop Hamas from ever committing another atrocity like Oct. 7 — which they've promised to do "10,000 more times," if that's what it takes to destroy Israel.

If nothing else, at least we'll get to enjoy the spectacle of the Biden-Harris campaign twisting itself into Gordian-style knots to win back these voters without offending their "mostly peaceful" supporters on the Hard Left.

