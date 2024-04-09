The Morning Briefing: A Refreshing Moment of Sanity in Women's College Sports

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Xillman liked to spend his off days sharing nonpareils of questionable origin with Walmart greeters.

The Culture Wars can be a bit of a slog for those of us fighting them from the conservative side of things. So much of the world is a cesspool, and the work of un-cesspooling it is never ending. Or so it seems.

The transgender agenda has proven to be particularly overwhelming at times. Not long ago, transgender issues were on the fringe. Because the Left is always in "You will be made to care," mode, they've not only been brought into the mainstream, but into our schools as well. The fact that they pretend that there is still the need for a "Transgender Day of Visibility" is laughable; there isn't a segment of the population that is more impossible to ignore.

My colleagues and I have written a lot about biological males who "identify" (I should probably use eyeroll emojis there rather than quotation marks) as female competing in women's sports. It's been a real problem in high school and collegiate athletics, threatening to permanently disenfranchise female athletes. It's the ultimate unfairness and it's being visited upon female athletes by the people who typically spend their time shrieking about fairness when it comes to any other issue.

There has been a spot of good news when it comes to real fairness in women's college athletics. Catherine wrote about it yesterday:

A national college athletics association has banned biological males who claim to be females from competing in women’s sports, a win for women’s rights. As the number of injuries inflicted and titles stolen by men competing in female sports and events continues to climb, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) made the right decision, becoming the first national college governing body to make it mandatory for athletes to compete based on their biological sex, according to CBS Sports. NAIA president Jim Carr admitted to CBS Sports that there are “different opinions” about transgenders competing in women’s sports, but fortunately, his organization came down on the side of reality. "For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA,” Carr said, adding, “We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You're allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.”

Hallelujah.

The NAIA is comprised of 241 smaller colleges. Woke insanity doesn't always affect (Infect?) them like it does larger universities. It's not likely that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will follow the NAIA's example anytime soon, but this is an important step.

The indulgence of male athletes who "identify" as female has, in recent years, seen the hard work and accomplishments of female athletes canceled in the blink of an eye. The feminists who didn't shut up for 50 years have gone radio silent on the subject.

The pushback has begun, however. Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has emerged as a powerful voice and advocate for the restoration of sanity to women's sports. Laws have been enacted in some states to protect girls' sports in high schools. This move by the NAIA adds some momentum to the cause.

Like so many of the recent elements of the leftist agenda that have been foisted upon society, this one sprang up seemingly out of nowhere. My daughter ran cross country and track in high school and college. Her collegiate career just ended in 2020. This kind of stuff wasn't even on our radar then. She spent her high school years competing in Southern California, where one might expect to have encountered an early transgender infiltration into sports. It never came up.

It's all spiraled out of control in the last four years. I think we can all guess why.

Still, this news is a victory, and we've got to enjoy them when we can.

Pathetic Bush Republicans Don't Grasp That They're Vestigial and Won't Be Making a Comeback

"Fourth and most essential, Free Republicans must set their sights on overthrowing MAGA, not influencing it, partnering with it, bargaining with it, coexisting with it or waiting it out. They must name and explain what Trumpism represents: lawlessness, moral anarchy, conspiratorial thinking and an assault on the Constitution."

Shot of Vodka

How We Got to 'Death to America' in Dearborn (Hint: There's an Obama Connection)

"I would say, 'That was a real profile in courage there, Barry,' but that would just be me being snide. If I were to be more serious, I'd remind you that Obama was steeped in Marx and Engels' grievance theory.

I've written about this on more than one occasion, so let me give you the condensed version.

To understand 21st-century Democrats, we have to cut to the philosophical roots of modern leftism, and we’ll find that in the 19th-century works of Engels and Marx."

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. San Francisco Has a Cool New Way to Stick It to the Poor

College Association Bans Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports

The Wheels Come Off the Woke Agenda in Massachusetts

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. The Biden Campaign May Have Made a MAJOR Blunder

Democrats Slip and Accidentally Confirm the Campaign Is All About Throwing Trump in Prison

The real Home Run King. 50 Years Ago Today: Hank Aaron's Record-Setting Home Run

Another Boeing Issue: Southwest Airlines Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing

An Information War Has Exploded Between Brazil's Government Censors and Elon Musk

HUGE: Letitia James to Start Seizing Trump’s Properties

West Virginia Restricts 4 More Banks Over ESG Wokeness

Joe Biden Could Be Indicted After He Leaves Office

Schlichter. Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think

+1. Netanyahu Says Date Is Set for Rafah Operation in Spite of Biden's Threats

Biden HQ Is at It Again With Lying About Trump's Position, This Time on Abortion and IVF

Why We're Not Going to Hear Much About the Woman Who Committed a Shooting Spree During the Eclipse

Tim Kennedy Brings Up Important Point on 'Gun Violence'

Tennessee Gun Safety Education Bill Goes to Governor's Desk

Questions Arise Over How Many Semi-Autos Owned in New Zealand

Pope Francis on Sex Changes: Absolutely Not

Keep 'em locked up! More, Please: Pomona College Student Protesters Arrested

Freakin' Biden. Dogs on Prozac: Some Adults Spread Anxiety to Everyone Around Them

Bidenflation: $100 Doesn't Buy What it Used to at the Grocery Store

Well, she's dumb so...The View's Sunny Hostin Blames Earthquakes and Solar Eclipse on Climate Change

Delusional: Donna Brazile Slams Media Over Coverage of Biden, Claims 'Nobody Listens' When He Speaks

NASA Moon Twitter Account Wins the Day With Clever Hot Take on the Total Solar Eclipse

'Amazing'! Elon Musk, NASA Share Video of How the Eclipse Looked From Earth Orbit

'Disturbed': RFK Jr. Says Government Weaponized Against Trump, Vows Jan 6 Special Counsel

Hot Take: Christianity Is All About Forgiving Student Loans

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

New York City to Shell Out $17.5 Million for — Well, You Just Won’t Believe It

Before Dismissing This Gen Z Guy as a Whiner, Joe Biden Might Want to Listen to His Complaints

Is There Any Fracking Way Biden Can Win Pennsylvania?

Indonesian Transgenders in Climate Change™ Crosshairs, Survey Says

Is Trump’s Latest Abortion Statement the Right One?

Alison Brie On ‘Community’ Movie: “I Read The Script, And It’s So Funny”

Elon Musk just gave another Mars speech—this time the vision seems tangible

‘Action Comics’ #1 Sells for $6 Million, Setting a New All-Time Record for Comics

Teen Thanks Parents For Supporting Him Through That Time Of Confusion But Can He Have His Testicles Back Now https://t.co/rPIylWSsmd pic.twitter.com/fCDfK0i3EA — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 7, 2024

