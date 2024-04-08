College Association Bans Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports

A national college athletics association has banned biological males who claim to be females from competing in women’s sports, a win for women’s rights.

As the number of injuries inflicted and titles stolen by men competing in female sports and events continues to climb, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) made the right decision, becoming the first national college governing body to make it mandatory for athletes to compete based on their biological sex, according to CBS Sports.

NAIA president Jim Carr admitted to CBS Sports that there are “different opinions” about transgenders competing in women’s sports, but fortunately, his organization came down on the side of reality. "For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA,” Carr said, adding, “We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You're allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.”

CBS Sports was highly disgruntled and virtuously indignant, refusing to state that the move prevents biological men from pretending to be women and thus from harming real women:

Athletes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will only be allowed to compete in women's sports if they were assigned the female gender at birth, the national small-college organization announced Monday. The NAIA's Council of Presidents approved the policy in a 20-0 vote Monday morning after a December survey indicated widespread support for the move. The association's previous policy only applied to postseason competition. The new directive applies to all NAIA competitions. The NAIA is a national athletic governing body for 249 mostly small colleges across the country that are not part of the NCAA's three divisions of competition…athletes [must] compete according to assigned sex at birth.

The latter phrasing is so ridiculous that it is beyond laughable. Yes, we are actually at a point in the United States of America where a journalist for a major news network referred to men as individuals assigned the male sex at birth. George Orwell would be disgusted.

Woke transgender ideology is pernicious on so many levels, and leftists’ religious promotion of it has exposed just how false their supposed dedication to women’s rights is.

The website SheWon.org claims to archive “female athletes who were displaced by males in women’s sporting events and other types of competitions expressly for women.” According to its data, men won 913 women's “medals" and displaced 639 female athletes in 441 competitions across 30 different sports. She Won clarifies that its “medals” category includes sports records, scholarships, and similar opportunities, too. More detailed information is available there.

There have also been a number of incidents where transgender males injured women and girls. Athlete and activist Riley Gaines notes that allowing biological men in women’s locker rooms facilitates sexual exploitation, too. Gaines knows that from personal experience sharing locker rooms with transgender swimmer William “Lia” Thomas.

The NAIA's decision was praiseworthy, and it is hoped that other sports organizations will follow suit.