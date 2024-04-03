Nadler Claims No Men Are In Women's Sports As Fake Women Rack Up Female Sports Titles

As leftists go about remaking reality to suit themselves or fooling themselves into thinking they’re getting away with doing so, there are still a few pockets of resistance here and there. But Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York SSR) has just done his part to shore up the party line, insisting that “men do not compete in women’s sports.” Back in the real world, meanwhile, men who demand that the world treat them as women have now won nearly 300 titles in female sporting events.

LifeSite News reported Tuesday that during a recent congressional hearing, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) “wanted to enter into the record stats on females injured by male athletes as well as stolen titles.” This was reasonable; after all, for decades, Roger Maris’ single-season home run record carried an asterisk, because he took 162 games to hit 61 home runs, while Babe Ruth had hit 60 in just 154 games. If the record books could remind the public of such distinctions, why not notify them also when the holder of a women’s sports title was really a dude?

Nadler, however, was having none of it, declaring peremptorily that “men do not compete in women’s sports.” How could Manhattan’s legislative hero claim such a thing? Well, you see, trans women are women, in Jerry’s conformist world, and so as far as he is concerned, all those men pretending to be women in women’s sports are really just women. He did, however, go so far as to add a small caveat: “Transgender women [sic] may compete in women’s sports.” He also huffed, in reference to Hageman’s attempt to put statistics about men winning women’s sports titles into the congressional record, that he objected to filling the official account of the learned disquisitions of our patriotic elected officials with “mistruths.”

It was Nadler, not Hagman, who was filling the congressional record with falsehoods by pretending that men could become women and indeed, champion female athletes. But Nadler is a party man, and the party line is that a hulking bruiser who comes down with a case of “gender dysphoria” is and henceforth will always be a woman, and anyone who breaths even the slightest hint of a contrary opinion will be demonized as a bigoted “transphobe” and driven from polite society.

Since leftists are totalitarians who can’t abide dissent, it drives them crazy that there are still some people who believe that men can’t become women or women men. But there are. In fact, The Washington Stand noted last week that “25 (going on 26) states” have “stepped in to stop this madness from overtaking their girls at the pool, track, court, field, and gym.”

The very fact that any state has done this sends a devastating message to Nadler and to the left in general: a massive segment of the American public isn’t willing to play pretend, close our eyes, and proclaim that all these guys flooding into and dominating women’s sports are just ordinary women. Nonetheless, Nadler and Co. certainly seem to have won the day, as what should have been a bizarre phenomenon that was stopped after it happened just one time has now become increasingly commonplace. LifeSite points out that “there are at least 12 examples in 2024 alone of female athletes losing out to men who claim they are women.” And it’s only April.

LifeSite also points out that “in 2022 and 2023, there were numerous other examples. Male athletes beat out women in sports where physical differences would clearly make a difference, including cross-country running, track and field, and golf.” The real women’s sports advocacy group SheWon.org “calculates that beyond titles, men have taken nearly 900 awards, scholarships, or other honors from female athletes across 428 competitions in 29 sports.” These include “297 stolen first place titles, 263 second place titles, and 250 third place titles.”

This is happening largely because the fascist gatekeepers of opinion don’t hesitate to punish dissidents as severely as possible. The presence of men in women’s sports is bad enough; even worse is that even the victims of this lunacy are expected to play along with a smile — or else. The steady diminishment of freedom of speech and the inability to question the hegemony of the woke agenda is not just a concern for the future; it’s already here. Nadler is not just a fool and a company man — he’s a paradigm, a model the left wants us all to emulate.