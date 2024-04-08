Joe Biden Could Be Indicted After He Leaves Office

It was the dawn of a new era last year when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Donald Trump despite a lack of an actual crime. Yet more indictments came from other Soros-backed district attorneys and even the Biden administration — all with the apparent goal of trying to stop Trump from becoming president again.

Observers have described the efforts against Trump as lawfare and proof of a two-tiered justice system. For example, the Biden administration indicted Trump for mishandling classified documents but chose not to charge Joe Biden with the same crime.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are in the process of an impeachment inquiry against Biden. They've uncovered a trove of evidence against him, but their already slim majority has gotten even slimmer, and it's debatable whether they'll be able to impeach him, thanks to too many weak Republicans who may not support it.

Democrats have argued that the impeachment effort against Biden is just payback for impeaching Trump. They like to pretend that there's no evidence supporting Biden's impeachment. They can believe that if they want, but they'd have to pretend that all the sworn testimonies, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos, photos, text messages, and even White House visitor logs that prove Biden's corruption doesn't exist — and that just wouldn't be true.

What is true, however, is that Democrats promised to impeach Trump before he even took office, and once they had control of the House in 2019, it was only a matter of time before they ginned up a basis to impeach him. Bizarrely, they launched an impeachment inquiry over a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, the charges were so weak that Democrats faced accusations of politicizing impeachment, and Republicans indicated that the next Democrat president would end up impeached thanks to the partisan standards Democrats set.

Similarly, the partisan standards that Democrats set likely mean that Biden won't end up having a quiet retirement after he leaves office. According to a report from Axios, a new Trump Justice Department will treat Biden the same way the Biden Justice Department treated Trump.

Trump has vowed retribution against his enemies if he wins in November. House Republicans have struggled to show Biden has done anything illegal, but people close to Trump are still plotting to use the Justice Department against Biden and his family. A source close to the Trump campaign said that "everything you have seen from the Biden DOJ," in terms of the charges against Trump, "you can expect to see from the Trump DOJ."

One Trump ally argued that there is precedent for a second Trump administration to investigate and prosecute the Bidens: the current federal charges against Trump.

Biden has clearly gotten away with a lot of corruption over the years, and the Trump Justice Department is going to investigate it and hold him accountable.

“We have accumulated lots of evidence of wrongdoing, from the 170 suspicious activity reports to the multiple shell companies that were used to launder the money and then send the ten different Biden family members incremental payments, all the payments from Romania, from Kazakhstan, from Ukraine, from Russia that were sent to the Bidens during — most of which was — happened during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president of the United States,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) pointed out last month.

Democrats won't be happy about Biden being investigated and likely indicted, but it's the standard they set. They've made their bed and will have to lie in it. At least in this case, Biden is legitimately corrupt.