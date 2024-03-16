Is the White House Panicking About the Impeachment Inquiry?

The White House appears to be in full-fledged panic mode as it is demanding that House Republicans end their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden while accusing Republicans of just wanting to "hurt the president politically."

White House Counsel Ed Siskel wrote a harshly worded letter Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), and emphatically declared that the "House Republican impeachment is over," while pretending that the investigation has uncovered no evidence to merit impeaching Biden. I guess maybe he's right if you ignore all the sworn testimonies, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos, photos, text messages, and even White House visitor logs that support Biden's corruption.

Siskel nevertheless insists the investigation is going nowhere.

Just this week, it has been reported that members of the House Majority believe the inquiry is “falling apart.” One House Republican leadership aide told a news outlet the Majority has uncovered “nothing anywhere close to an impeachable offense.” A Republican Congressman told Fox News the Majority “can’t identify a particular crime.” Another Republican Congressman, Ken Buck, even decided to resign next week because the House has “taken impeachment and made it a social media issue as opposed to a constitutional concept,” adding, “This place just keeps going downhill, and I don’t need to spend more time here.”

The Republican Party's slim majority in the House does raise questions about the likelihood of a successful impeachment, but House Republicans still maintain there is solid evidence.

"I don't think we have the will to impeach Joe Biden. … We just don't. We’ve got a two-seat majority. You've got some guys in these tough districts that don't want to alienate maybe independents or moderates," Rep. Troy Nehls, (R-Texas), told Fox News Digital. "They've laid out a good case for impeaching Joe Biden … but I just don't think we have the will to do it."

Fox News even noted that "each of the GOP lawmakers who spoke with Fox News Digital expressed the belief that what the investigation has uncovered looks bad for Biden, but even those who think it rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors were unsure the House would see an impeachment vote."

Siskel clearly wants to pretend the evidence doesn't exist. "Instead of admitting the truth that the President did nothing wrong, the Majority is wasting even more time on abusive steps like trying to re-interview witnesses who already testified—perhaps hoping the facts will be different the second time around," he wrote. "This is just the latest abusive tactic in this investigation. It has targeted the President’s children, grandchildren, siblings, and in-laws for no reason. It has intruded into private citizens’ personal records on everything from medical visits to birthday presents. Enough is enough."

Ask yourself, if Siskel really believes that Joe Biden did nothing wrong, and that there's no evidence to uncover proving it, why is the White House demanding that Republicans end the investigation, especially if they think it is "falling apart" on its own?

What is the White House afraid of House Republicans uncovering?

