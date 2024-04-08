The Wheels Come Off the Woke Agenda in Massachusetts

One of the problems that come with flying all of those flags and posting all those signs in your front yard is that eventually, you have to decide on the Hierarchy of Victimhood. Who is the most aggrieved? Who is the most wounded? The most oppressed? Of course, that changes on any given day for leftists. It is one of the most convenient aspects of the movement. You just need to support all the things whenever they are the most popular.

Advertisement

But sometimes, a train wreck is unavoidable. The dumpster fire erupts no matter how many hoses you put on it. The Hierarchy of Victimhood will inevitably be reshuffled, and no one will be woke enough to survive. Such is the case in Amherst, Mass., a place that could hardly be considered MAGA Country.

Amherst Regional Middle School is sorting through veritable CRT-DEI existential crisis. A group of white parents has leveled accusations of transphobia against a group of staff members. Normally, this outcry would have been met with multiple apologies and reams of new policies designed to accommodate the aggrieved parties. But in this case, the staffers are black and Hispanic. So someone upped the ante. The parents who stated that not enough had been done to protect trans children were then accused of racism.

Only in America. Well, only in Blue America.

The Daily Mail notes that in May, the student newspaper aired accusations that Christian staff members at the school had misgendered children, engaged in conversion therapy, and had even gone so far as to hold a prayer meeting during which there were references to an "LGBTQ demon."

Advertisement

The staff members, who are black, Hispanic, and Christian, have said that they are not bigoted and that their accusers are racist.

A Title IX investigation resulted in the departure of teachers, the white male superintendent, Michael Morris, and the assistant superintendent, Doreen Cunningham, who is black. What is truly astounding is that Morris claims to have implemented DEI policies to address allegations of racism within the district.

Cunningham's detractors state that she tried to shield the "transphobic" staff members. There have been new accusations that the ultra-left city of Amherst is trying to quietly rid itself of people of color, that a black teacher has made inappropriate remarks about white students' hair, clothing, and weight, and, of course, LGBTQ discrimination.

As the Daily Mail described it, The whole affair has continued to cause ructions in Amherst, amid claims the white, wealthy town is home to more 'Black Lives Matter' signs than black people themselves."

The irony here is that in a culture in which racism, bigotry, and whatever-phobia are whatever the biggest and loudest mob decides they are on any given day, no one is safe.

Advertisement

The funny thing is that the Left may succeed in purging the country and the world of racist, sexist, whatever-phobic colonialist white people. The day may come when the last conservative dies, is set adrift on an iceberg, or is banished to Siberia. The worries of conservatives will be over. However, the Left and its progeny will spend the ensuing eons trying to figure out who to cancel and to whom to apologize.

In the meantime, this particular group of leftists will have to enjoy the view from their own petard.