West Virginia Restricts 4 More Banks Over ESG Wokeness

The state of West Virginia is hitting woke banks where it hurts, banning their state contracts over climate alarmist, anti-oil policies.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has added Citibank, TD Bank, Northern Trust, and HSBC Holdings to the list of banks that can no longer have state contracts, according to the Washington Examiner on April 8. The banks’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies and their boycotts of reliable “fossil fuels” (which are actually not from fossils) finally won them penalties. The climate scam is likely to create a massive energy crisis, promoted and furthered by big businesses and financial institutions.

The above mentioned banks will join BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo on the restricted list in West Virginia. Washington Examiner reported that the previously banned banks had lost access to an estimated $18 billion in “annual inflows and outflows” since the restrictions were imposed. Moore described this as a “tremendous loss” when speaking with the Examiner. She hopes her actions will inspire other states to take on the woke banks as well.

Moore originally warned six financial institutions of possible repercussions for boycotting so-called “fossil fuels,” but she told the Examiner that BMO Bank and Fifth Third Bank changed their policies to avoid a state ban. “At the end of the day, this is how we win,” Moore enthused. “Trying to get banks to act like banks, keeping the free market free.”

More than one user hailed the move as a win against the radical climate alarmism poisoning our institutions on Twitter/X. “Kudos to West Virginia Treasurer @RileyMooreWV for protecting West Virginia from the illegal ESG cartel,” applauded climate truth teller Steve Milloy. The Empowerment Alliance declared, “The #oilandgas industry is the lifeblood of America, not just West Virginia. There's no reason for states to do business with banks who turn their back on American energy workers. Shoutout to @RileyMooreWV for showing other states how to fight back! 👊”

West Virginia Treasurer Moore posted as well to explain her move: “Fossil fuels are the lifeblood of West Virginia. We’ve offered woke financial institutions a choice: you can boycott fossil fuels, or you can do business with our state, but you can’t do both. We aren’t taking these attacks on our livelihoods lying down.”

The Examiner noted that other states have taken action against ESG, too:

[In] a cease-and-desist order last month, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson accused money manager BlackRock of making “fraudulent statements, omissions, and other misrepresentations” about its environmental, social, and governance strategies. Also recently, Texas State Board of Education Chairman Aaron Kinsey notified BlackRock that the state was pulling some $8.5 billion in investments from it over its ESG policies.

Climate alarmists have been wildly wrong in their predictions for over 50 years now, and there is plenty of evidence tindicate that there is no climate crisis. Yet the economy-wrecking, energy-impairing ESG push continues. It must be stopped before it does incalculable and irreparable damage to our economies and societies.