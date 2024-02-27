The Morning Briefing: Pro-Hamas Lunatics Are Louder, Dumber, and More Unstable Than Ever

Top O' the Briefing

There is a popular story these days that is told by Democrats, commie academics, and the barking evil that is the American mainstream media. In this story, Donald Trump and his political supporters are the root of all the divisiveness in the United States of America. Tales are told of an angry populism that's a powder keg that is just waiting to explode into an epidemic of rampant domestic terrorism.

Yeah, not so much.

The reality is that every dark, dangerous thing that has erupted in recent years in this country has come from the Left.

The Obama years emboldened American leftists; the Biden years have weaponized them. It's understandable. After they succeeded in leg-humping the pandemic and using it to install a senile puppet in the Oval Office, they probably thought they were invincible.

The Biden regime-supported crazy has really been unleashed since the Hamas attacks on Israel last October. The hatred for Israel and anti-Semitism that leftists have been harboring for years have been on full, loud display.

A couple of stories this week indicate that it's all going to get worse before it gets better.

The first is the most disturbing, which Grayson Bakich wrote about:

The Israel-Hamas war has proven to be one of the most polarizing issues in the country, as leftists have staged massive protests in support of Palestine and by extension Hamas. But evidently, this member of the Air Force felt so passionate about it that he set himself on fire in protest outside the Israeli embassy in Washington. TMZ reported that the currently unidentified man appeared in front of the embassy in uniform and supposedly said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide" before he impersonated Thich Quang Duc. Task and Purpose added he shouted "Free Palestine" multiple times throughout his little stunt before authorities extinguished him and hauled him off to the hospital, where he is being treated for "critical life-threatening injuries."

That was written before all of the facts were in. The young man's name was Aaron Bushnell and would soon die from his injuries.

We don't know what else may have been going on in Bushnell's life. He was obviously very troubled, but we have no idea how long that's been the case. Since Bushnell's death has given him leftist folk hero martyr status, we aren't going to know anytime soon.

Whatever may have been troubling Bushnell, it's clear that it was exacerbated by the ignorant pro-Hamas crowd that doesn't understand what genocide is. His inner demons pushed him over the edge, but it's a safe bet that they were given an assist by a leftist rage mob that never shuts up.

While disparaging people on the other side may be a big part of my brand, my keyboard isn't merely spewing hyperbole. Most of my caustic comments are descriptive and accurate. When I refer to someone as a "commie," a little digging into that person will find some commie in there.

It's easy to be dismissive of one's political opponents by calling them crazy, but I'm not off base when referring to the pro-Hamas crowd as mentally unstable, especially after one of them lit himself on fire to make a point.

Sadly, they have more vocal cords than brains. Michael wrote yesterday about a mini mob of them screaming "Genocide supporter!" at Jerry Seinfeld.

These toxic weirdos love publicly harassing people they don't agree with. Democratic politicians have been encouraging the behavior for years. While anti-Semitism does course through the Democratic party, a lot of the older Dems are supporters of Israel. Many of them are now getting a taste of the unhinged behavior that they overlooked when it was only being directed at the Right.

The pro-Hamas crowd has gotten this far by simply being louder than everyone else. They stick to areas and situations where they know they can screech and bother people with impunity, like college campuses or big, blue cities. Places like that have been excusing aberrant and violent behavior for so long that there's no need to start pretending to care now. The pro-Hamas mobs know that.

It's fair to blame this on Academia, at least somewhat. The first wave of protesters last fall were college kids. Their ignorance had been reinforced by the professors they respect. That excuse has a shelf life though. The mob mentality encourages them to remain ignorant.

Rage, ignorance, and indifferent law enforcement are going to get more people hurt or killed.

The worse it gets, the more the terrorists win. And they don't even have to be here.

Everything Isn't Awful

