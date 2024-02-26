CCP Dictator Encourages U.S. Students to Get Brainwashed in China

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictator Xi Jinping is once again urging U.S. students to visit China, where they can be more effectively lied to and brainwashed to believe China is a socialist paradise whose government does not want to destroy America.

Foreign exchange programs between American schools and Communist China can constitute a serious problem, as the CCP obviously only wants American students to see a false front of prosperity, happiness, and cultural richness. The students will not see the CCP's horrific religious, political, and ethnic persecution and mass murder. Just as the CCP establishes institutes and infiltrates institutions in America to propagandize Westerners, foreign exchange programs can merely be opportunities for the CCP to present Americans with a very one-sided view of Communist China.

CCP state media outlet Xinhua bragged about Iowa’s Muscatine High School students gushing in a letter to CCP dictator Xi about their wonderful experience in China. While it is understandable that the foreign exchange program would specifically present to them the enjoyable aspects of Chinese culture, the students’ reported praise for Xi — who is currently incarcerating and viciously persecuting millions of people — is nauseating. Even more importantly, it is evident that CCP state media and the Chinese government itself want more American students to come to China and be brainwashed.

Xinhua reported about the Iowa students who supposedly sent cards for Chinese New Year, including to Xi, who responded to them. The Des Moines Register previously reported that the Iowa students received the free trip to China at Xi’s invitation.

In the letter, Xi extended holiday wishes to the teachers and students of the school, and encouraged more American youths to come to China for exchanges and study...Learning that the U.S. students have made many Chinese friends during the trip, and invited those friends to visit their hometown in the United States, Xi said he found their friendship very touching. Citing a Chinese saying that reads "seeing is believing," Xi said the warm and friendly American people he met during his first visit to the United States in 1985 have given him an indelible impression…During his trip to the United States in November 2023, Xi announced a program to invite 50,000 American youths in the next five years to China for exchanges and study.

If you want to read more sickening propaganda, you can do so at Xinhua. Sarah Lande, described as “a friend of Xi in the U.S. state of Iowa,” wrote directly to Xi. He then supported the students’ trip to China, spurring the thank you letter from the students.

While one must always take what the CCP says with a grain of salt, I found this sentence particularly shocking: “One of their gifts to Xi upon their arrival in Beijing was a school flag written with Chinese characters ‘Grandpa Xi, Here We Are.’” As the students’ trip was reportedly free and at the dictator’s invitation, perhaps it is not surprising that they are enamored of him, even though it shows a gross ignorance of what is happening in China (and has been ever since the CCP usurped power there).

Original CCP dictator Mao Zedong is history’s greatest mass murderer without competition, and the CCP as a whole is responsible for an estimated 500 million deaths. American high schools and colleges should not be doing foreign exchange programs that act as propaganda opportunities for the evil and genocidal CCP. After all, the CCP openly avows its goals to supersede America as the dominant world power and spread Communism to the world.