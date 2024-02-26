RACISTS: Taylor Swift Fans, Chiefs Winning the Super Bowl, Says BLM Leader

If there's anything more racist than a Taylor Swift fan, it's the "right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy" that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers a couple of weeks ago.

That's according to Melina Abdullah, Professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State Los Angeles and co-founder of her local Black Lives Matter chapter, who should probably take a break from Twitter/X after letting the game — and its most famous attendee — get way under her skin.

Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan? — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 11, 2024

Because you're a crazy person, Ms. Abdullah.

No, really — when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, she said that was racism, too.

Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?!

Booooooo!!!!#SuperBowl — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 12, 2024

Because — and I cannot reiterate this too often or too strongly — you're a crazy person, Ms. Abdullah.

She followed that up two days later with, "Folks think they’re attacking me by asking for why I think everything is racist… I’m not offended. Virtually everything is racist."

I know I mentioned the part where she's a professor. Now I'd like to remind you that she's teaching her students to swim neck-deep in grievance culture.

According to the Daily Mail, the 51-year-old professor is also "a co-director of BLM's advocacy wing, Black Lives Matter Grassroots." At this point, I'm waiting for Abdullah or one of her cultural Marxist comrades-in-arms to declare that it's "racism, straight up" that time she had to wait in an ATM line behind a white person.

When various outlets brought Abdullah's tweets to international attention, she doubled down.

Here’s the thing…

When fake ass journalists from right-wing outlets turn tweets into news, they spur actual violent responses from their idiotic white-delusionist followers. #TaylorSwiftHasSomeRacistFans #DoublingDown — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 24, 2024

Sometimes posts resurface even though TwitterX is all about immediacy. That's its great strength, providing instant access to an entire world of information. That's also TwitterX's great weakness, incentivizing the most ill-considered hot takes for the entire world to see.

When my old posts resurface, I usually blush. When that happens to crazy or emotionally stunted people, they double and triple down, like so: "Y’all are full-fledged violent white-delusionists," Abdullah concluded.

ASIDE: As I write this, The Smiths' "I Know It's Over" came up on my workday playlist which basically means I'm in the KKK now.

Abdullah's Twitter/X feed is filled with Oscar Wilde-worthy gems like this one, "Why is the producer of the James Bond franchise named Barbara Broccili [sic] ?!?! Barbara Brocolli?!?! Does anyone else find this hilarious?"

[blake_from_glengarryglenross_voice]Put. The smartphone. Down.[/blake_from_glengarryglenross_voice]

Abdullah's Twitter/X profile is still up and running at the time of this writing, which seems unwise for her reputation outside of the cloistered halls of what passes for academia these days — but it's a comedy boon.

I'll wrap this up by letting Abdullah explain herself, as she did when another Twitter/X user asked her about her accusation against Switfies.

I said FEEL, not think.

Kind of like that feeling I get when there are too many American flags. — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 13, 2024

"Feel, not think," really says it all — and likely not what she intended.

This country has survived an awful lot in our nearly 250-year history. We had to endure the near-fatal birthing trauma of our Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Great Depression, two World Wars, a 40-year Cold War, terrorism, season eight of "Game of Thrones," and so much more.

But can we survive having our education system run by vicious Marxists with emotional issues?

The jury is still out on that one, so if you need me, I'll be in my bunker.

