Anti-Israel Protesters Heckled Jerry Seinfeld in New York. Check Out His Reaction.

There have been a lot of disturbing developments from the progressive movement in recent years, including the acceptance of children identifying as household pets, for example. And while such shenanigans are utterly insane, perhaps even worse than all of the gender identity nonsense is the antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric from dolts on the left, particularly college-age adults who are supporting vile terrorists and genocide while claiming to fight against genocide in Palestine at the same time.

A bunch of protesters gathered outside of an event that legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld was attending to express their hatred for Israel. It amazes me how brainwashed these people are and how they seem to be devoid of any semblance of rational thought or morality.

You don't have to be a "simp" for Israel as the kids say today, but you also do not have to support Hamas and Palestine — the same people who launched a horrific terrorist attack on innocent people in the Jewish state and murdered over a thousand of them. Regardless of what you think about Israeli government policy, we should all be decent enough people to know that murdering folks in cold blood is wrong.

So how did Seinfeld respond to the angry protesters? He smiled and waved to them like a boss.

According to the Daily Wire:

“Genocide supporter, you support genocide,” protesters can be heard screaming at the 69-year-old celebrity, who is Jewish. Seinfeld, who was flanked by NYPD officers, responded to the hecklers by giving a quick wave and climbing into the back seat of a black SUV.



The protestors continued yelling and cursing at the comedian as the SUV drove away, per the video footage.

#BREAKING "F You! Genocide Supporter!" - Jerry Seinfeld hassled by Pro-palestine protesters as he leaves Bari Weiss’ event at the 92Y in NYC



[email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/keXtROOuZt — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 26, 2024

Seinfeld had been at an event featuring former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss, who is the founder of the Free Press. Weiss was there delivering the annual “State of the World Jewry” address, per The New York Post. Protestors gathered to show their condemnation of Weis criticizing a Palestinian writer, Refaat Alareer, who they claim was killed during Israeli airstrikes. Before his death, Alareer wrote on X that if he died, the blame was on “Baris Weiss and her likes.”

The comedian has not been shy about demonstrating his support for Israel, which might have a little something to do with his being Jewish. Seinfeld traveled to Israel back in December to show solidarity with the victims of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack and their families.

“Seinfeld told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages,” a statement published by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters went on to say at the time, per The Times of Israel. They further stated that he and his family were “deeply affected” by the stories of “the experiences they heard from the family members and the released hostages.” The comedian was wearing a “Bring Them Home” dog tag around his neck when he visited.

Progressives believe that Israel is a colonialist invading force that is running the Palestinians off their land. This isn't the case, historically, but it would take an entire volume to explain that.

The bottom line is that murdering innocent people is bad. We should not have to say that in modern-day America, but alas, the folks who make up the liberal wing of U.S. politics need everything spelled out for them because they have divorced themselves fully from anything resembling a moral center.