A Recall of Gavin Newsom Is Underway. Again.

Would you buy a used car from this man? How about a used state? Before California starts putting up signs saying "Everything Must Go!" or ends up on eBay or a Facebook marketplace or online yard sale post, there will be yet another attempt to recall the Man with the Bulletproof Hair.

Think of the Battle of the Alamo or Thermopylae, a group of dedicated people devoted to an honorable but lost cause. I picture a muscled Republican in full hoplite gear shouting, "CONSERVATIVES! PREPARE FOR GLORY!" before marching off to be annihilated at the Hot Gates, which I am pretty sure is located in present-day San Francisco.

According to Politico, the group Rescue California has plans to serve Gov. Gavin Newsom with his recall papers on Monday. The reasons for giving Gavin the gate are legion. If you need evidence, feel free to enter "California" into PJ Media's search engine, and we'll see you tomorrow when you are done reading.

This time around, the focus is on Newsom's focus on stumping for Joe Biden as opposed to worrying about the problems closer to home. And who can blame him? The problems at home are practically unsolvable at this point, absent some sort of deus ex machina.

Politico has this quote from Anne Dunsmore, who is a fundraiser in Orange County and Rescue California's campaign director:

Gavin Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $73 billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration, and education crisis. California needs a full-time governor who is fully focused on the serious problems the state and its citizens are facing. This may be our last opportunity to rescue and restore our state while we highlight for the rest of the country the destruction Newsom has left in his wake.

Dunsmore claims to have over 400 residents who are serving as "official proponents" of the effort, and she points out that these people come from diverse political backgrounds.

Newsom survived a recall effort mounted by talk show host Larry Elder, and Politico notes that there have been five other attempts that were organized but never had sufficient momentum to gain traction. Be that as it may, the Newsom camp is taking his latest challenge seriously. Spokesman Nathan Click told the outlet that "Trump Republicans" are targeting Newsom for defending democracy and for his attempts to keep Biden and Harris in office.

Rescue California has until about mid-May to gather enough signatures to get its initiative on the ballot for November. If that plan falls through, it can continue to collect signatures for a future effort.

I have no doubt that Rescue California can gather the signatures. I do not know if anyone has charted the state's misery index, but I am sure that the numbers must be off the chart. As hard as it is to believe, conditions in the Golden State are even more dire than when Elder made his run. There is no shortage of Californians who are ready to see someone new at the helm.

But even without the egg-throwing woman in the gorilla mask who plagued Elder during his run for the governor's mansion, Newsom is extremely well-funded and very well-connected. And Newsom will certainly leverage both for one more term before he announces his bid for POTUS.