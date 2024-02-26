It Won’t Be Long Until They’re Not Asking

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) made news recently when her administration asked residents to volunteer to house illegal aliens — or “undocumented migrants” in the Orwellian newspeak — through the U.S. Department of State’s “Welcome Corps” initiative.

Launched at the beginning of last year, the Welcome Corps “empowers everyday Americans to welcome refugees” by “securing and preparing initial housing, greeting refugee newcomers at the airport, enrolling children in school, and helping adults to find employment.”

The official request follows a similar one by Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) in August of last year when she asked residents to “offer a helping hand” while declaring a state of emergency “due to rapid and unabated increases in the number of... newly arriving migrants and refugees.”

The latest numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that nearly 7.3 million illegal aliens have entered the country since Biden became president, and a lot of them have ended up in Democrat-led “sanctuary” cities or states that like to tout their openness to foreign-born immigrants and refugees.

The huge influx, aided in part by Govs. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla. and their busing programs, has elicited the ire of officials in these jurisdictions, though they seldom direct their anger at Biden. In September of last year, New York Mayor Eric Adams said that the crisis would “destroy” the city.

Biden and his bumbling Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have largely refused to acknowledge that there’s a crisis at the southern border, and when asked to explain the undeniable reality, they’ve blamed the prior administration and Republicans in Congress for the situation.

It’s clear by now that the border crisis is a deliberate attempt by Biden and the Democrats to remake the electorate, and their call for Americans to assist those who have violated our immigration laws is simply a tactic to further divide us, accentuate this new political reality, and invite us to participate in our subjugation.

A Boston woman currently hosting a Haitian family recently characterized the experience as "a delight” and “really fun,” adding it was like having her own “personal chef.”

Right now, the Welcome Corps is a feel-good program for self-abasing leftists, but don’t count on it staying optional. Anyone who has paid attention to what’s happened over the past few years knows that this isn’t an idle warning.

The draconian response to COVID-19 and the subsequent vaccine rollout are the most obvious examples of how governments at every level are all too eager to resort to coercion to make people do what they want, but the rapid accommodation — and now the promotion — of the LGBTQ and abortion cults also points to what comes next.

Soon you won’t have a choice, and then we’ll be right back where we were 250 years ago when King George III forced the American colonists to house — or “quarter,” as the Declaration of Independence puts it — British troops.

While some might object to equating illegal aliens to a foreign army, recent reports about the explosion of military-age single males being allowed into the country are cause for serious concern. Regardless of their intentions, the sheer number of illegal aliens overwhelming our communities can’t accurately be characterized as anything other than an invasion.

How will Americans respond when the government demands that we take these people into our homes? I fear we won’t have to wait long to find out.