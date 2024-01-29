The Morning Briefing: Truckers Are Delivering Anti-Leftist Freedom Messages All Over the World

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ketzlebn felt that his preference for Pac-Man-shaped pierogi and faux leather finery kept just the right amount of mystery swirling about him.

Advertisement

In the early days of my stand-up career, I drove to every gig, no matter where it was in the continental United States. I quickly learned to follow the leads of truckers in my road warrior phase. They knew the best places to eat. They knew where the best rest areas to sleep at were. I preferred to do most of my driving at night, so I would fall in with a bunch of trucks who seemed to be making good time and let them be my radar detectors. I gained a lasting appreciation for the men and women who make things magically appear at our stores.

The world is now polluted with elitists and — worse yet — elitist wannabes, many of whom were empowered by the tyrannical madness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, truckers remain salt of the earth people and, put mildly, have no use for the nonsense of rampaging leftism.

We first saw truckers flex their might during the Freedom Convoy in Canada in 2022, which so panicked soy boy Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he immediately exposed the worst of his fascist tendencies.

I was surprised to find not one, but two, trucker stories as I returned from my weekend news hiatus. The first one is from Kevin:

American news media hasn't mentioned this much, but French farmers have been protesting over escalating diesel fuel taxes and the introduction of cheaper food from Latin America, which they see as a one-two punch to drive them out of the farming industry and compel them to sell their land, most likely to the French government. Food from Ukraine is currently duty-free and is also a threat to French farmers' profits. The French government is also trying to drive prices down at the supermarkets. French farmers see all of this as an existential threat to their livelihoods. Thousands of tractors have clogged French highways. Tires and hay bales have been stacked up in streets to cause barricades.

Advertisement

Our friends the truckers have joined the fight, per this tweet from Kevin's post:

🚨 France is in full Revolt against the globalists.



French farmers have had enough.



Truckers and construction workers join the farmers to stand against Macron & his net zero globalist policies.



They’re holding a 5 day blockade on Paris surrounding the city and blocking all… pic.twitter.com/70Saf9Wlmw — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 28, 2024

It is truly a thing of beauty to see the people responsible for the important things in life like, you know, food, saying, "ENOUGH," no matter what language. While it's fun to do the resistance thing with my mouth or my keyboard, but I can't blockade anything, no matter how much weight I've put on in the last few years.

Effective resistance comes from the people who can hit the critical pressure points and hit them hard. Even the globalist New World Order tools who want to ruin our lives aren't getting their food airdropped to them; they need trucks and trains like the rest of us.

Another story which Kevin mentions quickly at the end of his article was covered more in-depth by my colleague Karen Townsend at HotAir:

A trucker convoy is heading to three border states. The truckers want to call attention to the catastrophe at the southern border. The group calls itself “God’s Army” and the organizers of the “Take Our Border Back” convoy are on a mission. They want to stand up against globalists they claim are behind the open southern border that allows illegal immigrants to cross the border from Mexico. The plan is for the truckers to leave Monday from Virginia Beach, Virginia. They will drive through the southeast. Stops will be made in Florida and Louisiana before they arrive in Texas. Three rallies are planned on February 3 in Eagle Pass, Texas, Yuma, Arizona, and San Ysidro, California. Organizers see this as a good versus evil fight. One professor of sociology told liberal publication, Vice, that there is concern the situation may escalate.

Advertisement

That last line is a real laugher. Yeah, Professor Che, the real problem with our southern border being flooded with God knows how many dangerous criminals who are being fed and housed on the American taxpayer's dime is that some truckers are going to do some protest rallies.

Burn down Academia.

What the lefties really worry about in situations like this is that the photo ops that will be generated won't be flattering to the drooling idiot in the White House who created the problem.

The Democrats have gotten away with an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to the border for a very long time. That's all been blown up by Republican governors who shipped off some illegal immigrants to bleeding heart sanctuary cities. They're so used to lying about Biden's border nightmare that many of them no doubt think that they can still get away with it.

If no uppity regular folks get in the way, that is.

Good job, truckers of the world. Here's to stirring it up even more in 2024.

Meanwhile, only six more weeks of January.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Let's Go Brandon. Three U.S. Troops Killed, Dozens Injured in Jordan

Florida Public Education Teacher Shortage Reaches Record High

Advertisement

Trump Turns Down RNC Offer to Declare Him the Nominee for the Sake of Party Unity

White House Nixes Massive Natural Gas Export Terminals as a Sop to Greens

No Evidence? Biden Associate Testifies That Joe Biden Met with China Energy President

Happy days aren't here again. The Economy Isn’t Growing. The Government Is Just Adding Debt.

Sanctuary-ish. Chicago Mayor Johnson Now Hiding the Welcome Mat For Illegal Aliens

She's a botcher. Nikki Haley Botches Response to $83.3 Million Jury Verdict Against Trump

Rand Paul to Tucker: Nikki Haley ‘From the McConnell-Dick Cheney Wing’ of GOP

The Planet Is Saved Now: Climate Lunatics Throw Soup on the Mona Lisa

Watch: Karen Hits Social Justice™ Talking Point Mother Lode in 1:29

10-4, Good Buddy! Truckers, Farmers Unite Against the Globalist Pinkos

Sunday Thoughts: The Earthly King and the Eternal King

U.S. National Security Demands Weapons and Systems Made in America

Townhall Mothership

Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy?

Biden Health Department Accused Of Tampering With COVID Investigation

Trump Team Blasts 'Fake News' Reporting About Possible RFK VP Pick

Bill Maher Rips Apart Democrats' Trump Strategy for 2024

Cool. Georgia Bill Would Bar Cops From Enforcing Gun Control

Also cool. Armed Citizen in Chicago Gives Armed Robber a Bad Day

Armed School Staff Proposals Gaining Ground in Several States

No pity for any sanctuary city. Denver is Collapsing Under the Weight of the Migrant Crisis

From Darkness to Light: Sunday Reflection

Up on the Roof: John Fetterman's Amazing Response to Anti-Israel Protesters at his Home

Advertisement

Terrorist Watch List time. WATCH: Ilhan Omar Rips the Mask Off and Pledges Her Allegience to Somalia in Disturbing Video

WATCH: ABC's Karl Stops Newsom in His Tracks As He Makes Ridiculous Claims About Biden's 'Record'

U.S. Navy Drops High School Diploma, GED Requirement for Recruits — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's Worst Presidents

Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the Border

ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #99: Commie Assaults on the 2nd Amendment Aren't Working

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Instant Karma's Gonna Get You With a Tractor-Trailer

Sunday Supplement Science: Trust But Verify

Arab Leaders in Michigan Cancel Meeting WIth Biden Campaign Staffers

Canadian Federal Judge Says That the Crackdown on 'Freedom Convoy' Violated Canadians' Rights

Dems Fenced Off Capitol but Want Border Fence Downed

GOP Looking to Scuttle a Once-in-a-Generation Chance For a Strict Border Security Law

Holocaust Remembrance Day: ‘Never Again’ Is Now

Why Wasn't Hunter Biden Held in Contempt of Congress?

Around the Interwebz

Dolly Parton On Potential ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Revival: “They’re Still Working On That”

SCIENCE! Gotta go? We’ve finally found out what makes urine yellow

Advertisement

When the Miniseries Ruled Television in the ‘70s and ‘80s

Bee Me

Laid-Off LA Times Reporter Sits On Street Corner With Sign Reading 'Will Call You Racist For Food' https://t.co/cyALJ9CzkD pic.twitter.com/gjlPdwbC4J — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 28, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes