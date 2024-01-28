10-4, Good Buddy! Truckers, Farmers Unite Against the Globalist Pinkos

Truckers, farmers, construction workers, and others have had it with Klaus Schwab and his cow-killing, insect-cookin' klymatt chainje codswallop.

FACT-O-RAMA! I have to purposefully misspell klymatt chainje so that the cloud-hugging flunkies in the mainstream you-know-what will not demonetize this article. The worldwide plan to monitor, censor, and enslave us has begun. This, as they say, is not a drill.

The power-hungry scapegraces in the World Economic Forum (WEF) thought they could scare the world into killing off our farmers to make the weather gooder or something cute, but the world has had enough.

Farmers in Western Europe are fighting globalist b*llshit with the real thing: they are spreading manure on government buildings everywhere, and that's just the beginning.

Sacre Bleu!

The weatherman in Paris is predicting at least five inches of bovine revenge in certain parts of the City of Lights.

American news media hasn't mentioned this much, but French farmers have been protesting over escalating diesel fuel taxes and the introduction of cheaper food from Latin America, which they see as a one-two punch to drive them out of the farming industry and compel them to sell their land, most likely to the French government.

Food from Ukraine is currently duty-free and is also a threat to French farmers' profits. The French government is also trying to drive prices down at the supermarkets. French farmers see all of this as an existential threat to their livelihoods.

Thousands of tractors have clogged French highways. Tires and hay bales have been stacked up in streets to cause barricades.

🚨 France is in full Revolt against the globalists.



French farmers have had enough.



Truckers and construction workers join the farmers to stand against Macron & his net zero globalist policies.



They’re holding a 5 day blockade on Paris surrounding the city and blocking all… pic.twitter.com/70Saf9Wlmw — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 28, 2024

Trucks of food from other countries have been sacked and burned.

It turns out that the stench of manure in the morning smells like victory. The French government caved on the plans to gradually reduce diesel fuel subsidies, but that isn't enough. The farmers have threatened to drive deep into Paris and shower the city with more manure if the government doesn't give in to more demands.

KLAUS-O-RAMA! The prairie fairies are also pressing farmers to keep portions of their land uncultivated in the name of meanie greenie nonsense.The farmers demand the freedom to do with their lands as they please.

Achtung, Baby!

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also tried to reduce subsidies on diesel fuel -- hey, I'm seeing a pattern here -- and the Fatherland's farmers aren't having it. Scholz is also trying to do away with so-called "fossil fuels."

Polls indicate Scholz's political party is skating on thin ice at a time when support for farmers is booming.

I KNOW NOTHING'-O-RAMA! Scholz's government tried to swing mad stacks meant for COVID relief and spent it on klymatt chainje initiatives. A court clown-slapped the government into place and said no way.

The government made slight concessions regarding tax breaks for vehicles and fuel used for farming, but that wasn't enough for the farmers

“Our farmers are disappointed, they are disappointed that they haven’t been listened to, and they can’t understand why they should be further burdened in European competition,” German Farmers’ Association leader Joachim Rukwied declared on Friday.

French and German farmers are not alone;

Irish farmers are protesting the culling of hundreds of thousands of cows the eco-harpies want to slaughter. They insanely believe cow flatulence will somehow make the weather bad.

Dutch farmers started their own political party and, in their first election, became the biggest party in their upper parliament. The Irish are now doing the same.

Polish farmers are protesting over unregulated imports from Ukraine, long called the bread basket of Europe. The Ukrainian imports are cutting into the profits of Poland's farmers.

Italian farmers have been protesting the European Union's (EU) enviro-nonsense since May of 2023. The protesters are spreading this week to major cities, including Rome.

Belgian farmers are clogging their roads in protest of rising costs and Ukrainian imports.

What Have We Learned?

It seems the war between Ukraine and Russia is not only an ATM for the military-industrial complex, but it is exploited by allowing unregulated -- and untaxed -- Ukrainian food into the rest of Europe and driving down prices to the point that they threaten the very existence of farmers as far away as Ireland. European governments are uniformly trying to pull fuel subsidies across the continent and drive down farmers' profits. The eco-freakos in the WEF are trying to kill cows to make the weather...something.

These three maneuvers, if successful, will gut Europe's food supply and could lead to mass starvation.

Gee, it's almost as if those silly, globalist geese in the WEF want to reduce the world's population.

Bonus Protest! Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie, and Peterbilt

American truckers are headed to several southern border crossings to let Gropey Joe Biden know what We the People think about the invasion he allows every day.

Trucker Convoys to take back our border being organized. https://t.co/LkDNEXopMp. pic.twitter.com/Khdtv0ImeO — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 23, 2024

December 2023 saw a record 302,000 crossings over a border Biden and his cretins have assured us is secure.

Crossing points at Eagle Pass, TX, San Diego, CA, and Tucson, AZ can expect big rigs to roll in on February 3.

This is how we defeat the Marxist commies. Farmers, truckers, and everyone else are fed up and ready to roll. The odds are roughly eight billion people to several thousand elites. We got this.



