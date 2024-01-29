Watch: Karen Hits Social Justice™ Talking Point Mother Lode in 1:29

Gird your knickers, ladies and gentlemen. Karen's about to take us on a white-knuckle plunge into the Social Justice™ abyss.

In less than a minute and a half, this lady manages to somehow weave together the following -isms into a single system of oppression:

Misogyny

Racism

Meat-eating

White supremacy

Colonialism

Climate change

9/11

She left transphobia off of the list for some reason, presumably due to time constraints or lack of creativity.

Did you know that hamburger comes with a dose of misogyny? And you’re ok with that?



Yikes. How about the colonialism aspect? pic.twitter.com/elMP2NHY5o — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 24, 2024

Despite the fact that I know people who think like this in real life, I couldn’t initially bring myself to fully come to terms with the apparent fact that this is a real speech.

Alas, the speech and the lady are all too real.

Wikipedia:

“Carol J. Adams was born in New York in 1951. She is a feminist-vegan, advocate, activist, and independent scholar whose work explores the cultural construction of inter-sectional oppression. At a young age, Adams was influenced by her mother, who was both a feminist and a civil rights activist, and also her father who she recalls, was a lawyer who participated in one of the first lawsuits regarding the pollution of Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes in the north eastern region of the United States. Adams was raised in Forestville, a small village in New York. After skipping a grade and taking college English courses in high school, Adams attended the University of Rochester and majored in English and History. As an undergraduate at the University of Rochester, she was involved in bringing women's studies courses to the University's course catalog. She graduated from there with a BA in 1972, and obtained her Master of Divinity degree from Yale Divinity School in 1976. In 1974 Adams moved to Boston to study with Mary Daly. Adams recalls her time with Mary as, " a fascinating time of conversation and mutual critique...My evolving feminist-veganism and her evolving biophilic philosophy bumped up against each other at times. Usually, at least in the beginning, she had the last word."

I’m, frankly, torn on the Karen issue to describe menopausal white liberal women who insist on talking to the manager at every food service establishment and entrust the government to take care of every social problem, real or invented, at the point of a gun.

On the one hand, it’s clearly a racist and arguably misogynist caricature.

On the other hand, it’s totally accurate. Carol J. Adams is the living embodiment.