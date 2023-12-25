WATCH: Black Actress Worth Estimated $12 Million Cries About Low Pay, Cites Racism

This Christmas, we bring to you a real tear-jerker of a Tiny Tim story featuring a millionaire black actress playing the world’s smallest violin for herself on corporate state media, who wants the world to know and feel her pain as a put-upon minority in the entertainment industry.

Watch the allegedly very talented and renowned actress, who is also reportedly worth $12 million, literally break down in tears over the Jim Crow-like oppression she bravely and stunningly endures.

Via Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

Actress Taraji P. Henson expressed frustration over her salary in a new interview, stating that she is only paid a "fraction of the cost." The actress, known for roles on the television show Empire and films such as Hidden Figures, was promoting her new film The Color Purple when she was asked about recent comments she made about leaving the acting industry. Henson explained that she is feeling fatigued by her workload and that she consistently makes less than her co-stars. "I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said through tears in an interview on Gayle King's SiriusXM show. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t mathing.”

First of all, this lady might do well to get out of her comfortable ivory tower, where her racially-tinged delusions of oppression are obviously all too pampered. I work all of the time too, like she claims too, except that I don’t have a net worth of 1% of what this lady does. Living outside of the United States in the developing world, I actually live alright, but if I lived in the country of my birth making what I do, I’d be living in near-destitution. And it’s only getting harder out there.

Imagine this lady showing up for her violin-fest with her crying routine in front of some West Virginia coal miners or some Amazon warehouse workers making $15/hour.

I did a little research into Taraji P. Henson. Here’s an alternative theory, besides racism, as to why this lady doesn’t make more money: she makes films about being black that specifically and exclusively cater to black audiences like "Empire”

Other black actors who command higher pay, like Will Smith, have made content their whole acting lives that appeal universally. For instance, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” while centering around a black family, covered topics that everyone could relate to.

But that’s not as sexy as a good “muh racism” narrative.