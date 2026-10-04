'Stomp on Her Head': Flydubai Hijacker Shows What Islam Really Thinks of Women

Hey, this is a relief: “Islam affirms women’s equal dignity before God and guarantees their right to own property, keep their earnings, and seek divorce,” says the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, which describes itself as “a nonprofit research institute” that was “established in 2016 to address contemporary questions about Islam through scholarship.”

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Yaqeen even adds that “Islam transformed a society that held women in contempt, condemning female infanticide in the strongest terms and bringing the practice to an end. Women gained the right to refuse a marriage, own property, testify in court, seek divorce, and speak out against injustice. The Qur’an affirmed the dignity of daughters directly, and the Prophet promised Paradise to those who raise them well.”

Gee, that’s swell. And it makes it clear that Hamam al-Hammami, the Flydubai co-pilot who tried to crash his plane and thereby murder 174 Jews on their way back to Israel, must severely misunderstand his religion, right? He must, because the New York Post revealed Sunday that “the accused flydubai hijacker touted violence against women and expressed hate for Jews and gay people in sickening newly revealed social media posts he made while studying to be a pilot – before he went on to allegedly attack his captain with a crash axe and attempt to down a plane.”

Violence against women and hatred for Jews? Practically every non-Muslim politician in the Western world would line up to insist that neither one had anything to do with Islam. Yet al-Hammami held his views so vehemently that he told one woman: “I’d stomp on your head, wipe the floor with you, make you an example to others, and then divorce you.”

Wow! This guy really, deeply misunderstands Islam, right? Well, maybe not. The Qur’an teaches that men are superior to women and should beat those from whom they “fear disobedience”: “Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other, and because they spend their wealth to maintain them. Good women are obedient. They guard their unseen parts because Allah has guarded them. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and send them to beds apart and beat them.” (4:34)

Islamic tradition doesn’t make this picture any rosier. Muhammad’s child bride, Aisha, says in a hadith that Muhammad “struck me on the chest which caused me pain, and then said: ‘Did you think that Allah and His Apostle would deal unjustly with you?’” (Sahih Muslim 2127)

Another hadith states that a woman “wearing a green veil” came to Aisha and showed her a green bruise on her skin from her husband’s beatings. Aisha said to Muhammad: “I have not seen any woman suffering as much as the believing women. Look! Her skin is greener than her clothes!’” (Sahih Bukhari 7.77.5825)

In light of all that, it not surprising that al-Hammami gave this advice to a man who had gotten the idea that his wife was running him down to her boss, and was wondering if he should take her to task for it. Al-Hammami, playing marriage counselor, responded: “Yes, but first you have to stomp on her head, make her life miserable and make her taste the bitterness of what she did.”

Related: Iran Touts Islam's Teachings of Equality. Reality, As Always, Is Different.

Ever the charmer, al-Hammami even called a man a “coward and a scoundrel” for not violently beating his wife for talking to another man. Women, said al-Hammami, were “cheap meat devoured by anyone and everyone.”

The would be jihadi here had predictable views on other issues as well. According to an Israeli official, “his social media accounts [say] clearly that he has been radicalized into jihadist ideology. He talks about killing Jews.” Islamic tradition depicts Muhammad saying that Muslims can help bring about the end of days and the consummation of all things by killing Jews: “The last hour would not come unless the Muslims will fight against the Jews and the Muslims would kill them until the Jews would hide themselves behind a stone or a tree and a stone or a tree would say: Muslim, or the servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me; come and kill him; but the tree Gharqad would not say, for it is the tree of the Jews.’” (Sahih Muslim 2922)

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These are the teachings of Islam that no one in the West wants to face. Muslims such as Hamam al-Hammami, however, will make sure that as many non-Muslims as possible face them.

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