Hey, You’ll Never Guess What Fauci Has Been Doing Since He ‘Retired’

Yeah, you're right: he has been raking in the dough.

With all the revelations that have been coming out about the cover-up of the Wuhan lab leak and other ways in which the COVID-19 hysteria was pushed on Americans, you’d think that Dr. Anthony Fauci, as the chief driver of all the madness, would have retired to a monastery by now. After all, he could do a lot worse than to spend the rest of his days in prayer and meditation to try to make up for all the damage he has done.

As it turns out, he is doing a lot worse: without the shadow of a hint of any remorse for his actions, Fauci has spent the fifteen or so months of his retirement (when he actually retired is a bit unclear) fattening his bank account as leftist Americans’ still-unquestioned health guru.

The Daily Caller reported Friday that the pint-sized far-left charlatan “earned $3.5 million in his first year of retirement from government.” Unnamed sources are still throwing huge amounts of money at the little guy: Fauci “received several six-figure deposits through 2023 totaling $1.15 million.” This is “according to a 141-page financial disclosure obtained by Open The Books, a government watchdog group.” Yet “the documents do not describe the source of the deposits.”

Now even the Covid.gov website goes, according to PJM’s Catherine Salgado, “to a new webpage featuring evidence to undermine mainstream Covid dogmas, most particularly those pushed by Anthony Fauci, and to support the Wuhan lab leak theory. It calls out such corruption as Biden administration-enforced censorship, previous HHS obstruction, and totally arbitrary Covid measures touted as unquestionable ‘science.’” This is just the latest indication of how much Fauci’s credibility has suffered as more has been learned about what really happened during the COVID hysteria.

Nevertheless, among doctrinaire leftists, Fauci still has considerable star power. He “leveraged his celebrity status as the top trusted messenger on COVID-19 to pad his earnings in 2023.” There was the lucrative book deal that makes a millionaire out of virtually any leftist who attains any prominence: Fauci “sold his memoir to a subsidiary of Penguin Random House for a reported $5 million in March 2023.”

And the money and honors kept rolling in. “On July 1, 2023, Fauci began an appointment at Georgetown University as distinguished university professor in both the School of Medicine and School of Public Policy.” He also was inundated with lucrative speaking gigs from like-minded leftist groups, including “the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP),” which “have policy agendas that intersect with the federal government’s COVID-19 response or the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the NIH division that Fauci led for nearly four decades.”

On top of all that, the man who said he was science itself “accepted medals with monetary prizes from the highest echelons of academia including Columbia University’s Calderone Prize, worth $50,000, and the National Academy of Medicine’s Lienhard Prize, worth $40,000.” And meanwhile, he was the highest-paid official in the American government: “Fauci’s final government salary totaled an unprecedented $480,654, the highest salary earned by any of the roughly 2.4 million employees who work for the federal government, including the president, according to Open The Books.” And now that he is retired, Fauci “continues to accept a six-figure pension.”

Fauci is not frittering all this money away on lifts and canolis. His net worth “roughly doubled from $7.6 million the year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2019 to $15 million in 2023.” And he never has to worry about leaving his wallet at home: Fauci “also received taxpayer-funded transportation and security detail via the U.S. Marshals Service as a private citizen in 2023.”

While Americans were forced into lockdowns that threatened their livelihoods and (in many cases) their very sanity, Fauci was living high on the hog. Open The Books CEO John Hart remarked: “Dr. Fauci’s assets soared during the worst of the draconian Covid lockdowns while families and small businesses struggled through school closures and lost income. Now it’s clear the cash kept coming during his first year of ‘retirement.’ He was rubbing elbows with groups like AHIP flanked by taxpayer-funded security — even as his wife remained the top bioethicist at NIH.”

And on top of it all, Old Joe Biden’s autopen gave Fauci a blanket pardon as Old Joe headed out of office, despite the fact that he had not been charged with any crime. It looks as if there are at least some people among the leftists elites who are well aware that Fauci is vulnerable to legal challenge. Yet the money just keeps rolling in.

