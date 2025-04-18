The Epic Remake for Covid.gov Website

The U.S. government’s Covid-19 website has undergone an epic remake in the last week under new Trump-appointed leadership, switching from recommendations for harmful Covid vaccines and Democrat-endorsed policies to an exposé of the lab leak and U.S. government pandemic catastrophes.

As recently as April 10, Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Covid.gov still recommended Covid boosters, PCR tests, and all the government policies which proved such a rousing failure, but which Democrats still defend. But as of April 17, the website has experienced a total makeover, redirecting to a new webpage featuring evidence to undermine mainstream Covid dogmas, most particularly those pushed by Anthony Fauci, and to support the Wuhan lab leak theory. It calls out such corruption as Biden administration-enforced censorship, previous HHS obstruction, and totally arbitrary Covid measures touted as unquestionable “science.”

Major remake of Covid. gov pic.twitter.com/uheXx0lwvj — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) April 18, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and Donald Trump’s new home page particularly calls out “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication, “which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory,” and which actually was “prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.” The site provides multiple reasons to support the lab theory, including the fact that a Covid-19 biological characteristic does not occur in nature, Wuhan has China’s foremost SARS research lab, researchers at the lab were sick with the virus in late 2019, and the pandemic stems from a single introduction into humans, which is unnatural and highly unusual.

The new and improved Covid.gov addresses evidence indicating that our federal government might have been involved in the research that manufactured Covid-19. “A lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely [sic] the origin of COVID-19,” it declares.

EcoHealth — under the leadership of Dr. Peter Daszak — used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. After the Select Subcommittee released evidence of EcoHealth violating the terms of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) commenced official debarment proceedings and suspended all funding to EcoHealth. New evidence also shows that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into EcoHealth’s pandemic-era activities.

There’s also paragraphs about “NIH Failures,” “HHS Obstruction,” Dr. Fauci and his senior advisor Dr. David Morens, New York’s government under Cuomo and Hochul, and the World Health Organization, all of whom specifically recommended harmful policies and/or obstructed investigations.

Furthermore, the website explains that measures such as social distancing, lockdowns, and mask mandates were either arbitrary or inconclusively proven to be beneficial.

Now it’s time to hold those responsible for the Covid lockdown disasters to account in federal court.

