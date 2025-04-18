Pray for Persecuted Christians This Holy Week

As we remember Christ’s Passion and Death on the cross this Good Friday, let us especially pray for those persecuted Christians around the world who are carrying their crosses in the blood-streaked footsteps of Jesus.

Christians from Syria, Nigeria, Congo, Burma, India, Sudan, Iran, Gaza, China, Nicaragua, Thailand, Pakistan, North Korea, Iraq, Ukraine, Russia, and Afghanistan are among those who face constant and sometimes even daily persecution for their faith around the world. Harassment, abuse, rape, slavery, kidnapping, terrorism, and murder are daily realities for too many Christians — particularly in Communist and Islamic countries. Even Western nations like Australia and the UK are targeting and arresting Christians.

The genocide against Nigerian Christians continues, with escalating attacks on Christians for “blasphemy” (a favorite Muslim accusation). “Following Palm Sunday celebrations on April 13, Islamic Fulani extremists slaughtered 54 Christians in the village of Zikke near Jos, Plateau state,” International Christian Concern (ICC) reported. “Local leaders are calling the attack ‘a targeted act of genocide against the Christian community.’” ICC President Jeff King emphasized, “The main killing ground for Christians isn’t North Korea — it’s Nigeria.” Syria, like Nigeria, is reportedly the scene of an escalating genocide against Christians.

In Nicaragua, the government canceled multiple religious Holy Week activities. The Chinese Communist Party is engaging in yet another crackdown on Christianity. In fact, nine Christians were just sentenced to prison and hefty fines for reselling and distributing Bibles in Inner Mongolia. Meanwhile, persecution is increasing in Pakistan, an overwhelmingly Muslim nation extremely hostile to Christianity. Recently, poisoned sweets left five Christian children in the hospital and three more dead.

As the civil war in Sudan enters its third year, Christians find themselves caught between two armies that are both guilty of atrocities, including specifically anti-Christian attacks. Soldiers have murdered clergy and expelled or murdered people in churches to use the buildings for military operations. Persecution of Christians in Islamic Iran also continues to worsen, with numerous religiously-fueled death sentences handed down last year.

In one piece of good news, U.S. missionary Josh Sullivan, recently kidnapped in South Africa, has been rescued.

So this Good Friday and Easter, say a prayer for persecuted Christians, and if you can, donate money to a church or trustworthy charitable organization that assists suffering Christians worldwide. For, as Jesus Christ said, whatever you do to the least of His brothers, you do to Him (Matthew 25:40).

