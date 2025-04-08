China Bans Missionary Activity as Pakistani Persecution of Christians Increases

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is again cracking down on Christianity in China, and persecution of Christians in Pakistan is also intensifying, as the global scourge of anti-Christian violence continues to be ignored by most of the West.

Christians from Syria, Nigeria, Congo, Burma, India, Sudan, Iran, Gaza, Nicaragua, Thailand, and Afghanistan are among those who face constant and even daily persecution for their faith around the world. The governments of Pakistan and China are stepping up their persecution of Christians, according to new reports from an advocacy group. In fact, Islam and Communism are the ideologies most responsible for devastating and deadly anti-Christian persecution in the world.

International Christian Concern (ICC) reported on April 4 about the truth behind the CCP’s new rules, supposedly to protect national security and “normal religious activities,” by which is meant extremely watered-down religion that operates under the direct control of the CCP and promotes Communist policies. The latest rules essentially ban missionary activity and take effect May 1, forbidding foreigners from preaching about or sharing their faith, or from establishing any religious entities without official approval from the dictatorial, genocidal government.

The CCP has long viewed independent religious activity with suspicion, arguing that religious loyalty is at odds with the ultimate loyalty demanded by the Communist Party. The government labels independent religious activity as cultish and extremist, regardless of its theological roots, and demands that all Christian religious activity take place within the confines of state-run churches. The protestant Three Self Church and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association are prominent examples of these state-run institutions. They work to promote CCP propaganda and the personality cult surrounding country President Xi Jinping through songs, sermons, and community events. Independent house churches [e.g., see the above image], which operate outside the state-sponsored system, are often raided, and their members are arrested on charges of working against the interests of the state.

The CCP, through state propaganda outlet Global Times, actively boasted about its increasingly harsh persecution of Christians and other religious minorities like Falun Gong last year. “China’s public security authorities intensified efforts to dismantle cult organizations in 2024,” Global Times bragged, as ICC noted. “They have worked to curb the growth and spread of cult organizations, mitigating potential threats to national political security and maintaining social stability.”

China’s Ministry of Public Security made similar boasts. That’s all propaganda to hide the surveillance, imprisonment, harassment, and even murder of religious Chinese citizens.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has a new report on the “dramatic escalation” in persecuting religious minorities in the Muslim country, with Christians especially targeted. ICC is trying to use the information to spread awareness about the “horrifying rise in forced conversions, abductions, sexual violence, and murders targeting Christians and other minorities.” ICC explained:

Blasphemy laws remain a cudgel in the hands of extremists, wielded to justify mob attacks and judicial travesties, while authorities turn a blind eye to the cries of the innocent... ICC’s own research corroborates HRFP’s findings. As of January 2025, at least 20 Christians languish in Pakistani prisons on blasphemy charges, collectively serving more than 134 years for crimes they did not commit.

ICC President Jeff King deplored years of persecution in Pakistan. “This is a nation where Christian girls are stolen from their families, forcibly converted, and married off to their abusers, where a false blasphemy accusation can ignite a lynch mob, and where justice is a privilege reserved for the majority Muslim population. For too long, Pakistan has cloaked its systemic persecution in silence and impunity. The world must wake up to this crisis and hold Islamabad accountable for its shameful record,” King said emphatically. If only Western Christians would care as much about persecuted Christians as they do about Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

