How Unethical Were the Prosecutors Trying to Put Kyle Rittenhouse in Prison? Let Us Count the Ways...

There is so much misinformation about what happened the night Kyle Rittenhouse fired his weapon at four — yes, four — attackers that it’s hard to know where to begin. But let’s start with the prosecutors who promulgated and, indeed, created some of the slanders against the then-17-year-old. In the end, prosecutors Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus could not back up their lies with evidence in a courtroom and a jury saw right through them, thank God.

To put it succinctly, Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus left a skid mark on the robes of justice. They put a Kraus-sized turd on Lady Justice’s scale. And they almost put an 18-year-old in prison because he fought for his life and took out three of their “heroes,” as Binger called them.

Americans, already disgusted by the FBI, manufactured Trump Russia scandals, and counterintelligence investigations into concerned parents like they’re members of Al Qaeda, closely watched this case and were repulsed by the chicanery used to prosecute Rittenhouse.

They’re supposed to be the justice guys, right?

It’s a wonder that Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts.

You can blame Leftist propagandists or your laziness if you believed that Rittenhouse’s assailants were black, or that his gun was illegal, or that he brought it “across state lines,” or that he was a “chaos tourist” and a “vigilante.”

But there’s a special Mike Nifong-sized ring of hell for prosecutors who introduce these slanders into a courtroom, knowing that their subterfuge might put a kid away for the rest of his life.

Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus did this in many ways, by invoking lies — that they knew were lies — into pre-trial bail hearings, motions, and then ultimately into the courtroom itself in the trial. All of these lies were dutifully transcribed by friendly journalists. Indeed, as I reported at PJ Media, prosecutors never went back to revise or revisit the plethora of charges brought against Rittenhouse to test against the truth. If the mob believed ’em, they stayed in the charging documents.

Well, Binger and Kraus, you two are to blame for nearly black-pilling the rest of America who still had hope in the justice system after the FBI and the DOJ scandals.

You had a chance to do a clean trial.

You chose poorly.

Related: KYLE RITTENHOUSE NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

Let’s go over just a few of the things these weasels did to Kyle Rittenhouse.

District Attorney Michael Gravely chose to bring a case against someone with a clear-cut case of self-defense. Voters should do something about that guy in the next election.

Gravely’s hand-picked attack dogs, Binger and Kraus, lied throughout the process and never resisted and revised the charges to reflect new information uncovered in their case.

The case was overcharged. Even Daily Caller reporter Ritchie McGinnis, who appeared to be hiding behind a car when Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum to preserve his life, thought reckless endangerment charges on his behalf were uncalled for.

Defense attorney Mark Richards told reporters after the verdict that putting on the Khindri brothers, the owners of Car Source, was a lie to the world — and they knew it — so that Binger could further the fiction that Rittenhouse and his buddies were never asked to come and protect the buildings that night. PJ Media’s Megan Fox does a total takedown of this outrage. We were on to them the whole time.

Kyle Rittenhouse lived in the area. He was not a “chaos tourist” or “vigilante.” He was a good kid who came to help his, yes his, community. Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha. His dad lived in Kenosha. His friends lived in Kenosha. He lived 17 minutes away in a border town in Illinois. More than half the people who work in Washington, D.C. don’t live there. Let’s ban them, those damned chaos tourists.

The gun used in the shootings was purchased with Rittenhouse’s money by a good friend, Dominick Black, who kept the gun in his dad’s gun safe in Kenosha with the plan to sell it to Rittenhouse when he turned 18. That young man is on trial in Kenosha for procuring that gun. He testified that if he helped the prosecution he might get a better deal from Thomas Binger in his case. Do tell.

The gun was legal. Prosecutors kept up the farce that it was not legal for more than a year until the last possible moment — before the jury got the case. That lie launched a thousand Leftist conspiracy theories. It needn’t have. They could have read the law and learned the truth. Looking at you, Bill de Blasio, you big tub of goo, and Jerry Nadler.

Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus withheld witnesses from the night in question. They lied. LIED — about the name of the man who provided drone video of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum. They knew who it was the whole time and then lied straightfacedly to the judge saying, “Gee, your honor we had no idea.” Of course, we later found out that the man’s name was on the witness list the whole time.

Judge just CONFIRMED that Ziminski AND Grosskreutz's cases were continued AT THE REQUEST OF THE STATE to occur AFTER Rittenhouse trial.#corruption https://t.co/dkGHXyQNmD — Rekieta Media (@RekietaMedia) November 15, 2021

The drone video finally — at the last minute — given over to the defense was purposely reduced in pixel count so that it appeared fuzzy. Prosecutors, using that fuzzy video to pivot to their new prosecution strategy that Kyle’s skirt was too short and so he was asking to be raped — provoking the attack on him. Binger and Kraus knew that’s not what the video showed at all. Prosecutors had a much clearer, larger, and longer version, which still didn’t prove their case, but they kept that back from the defense.

Are you beginning to sense a pattern here?

Related: Stuck Rittenhouse Jurors Ask to See Hocus Pocus Out of Focus ‘Provocation’ Video and All Hell May Break Loose

The FBI surveillance video that had also been kept from the defense until the very last minute was similarly truncated and fuzzed-up by Binger and Kraus. When the defense attorneys, and the world, got a look at it, the video showed clearly that Rittenhouse was running for his life and that Joseph Rosenbaum lay in wait for him.

Prosecutors labeled Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and his attackers “heroes” for chasing him, bashing him, kicking him, pounding his head with rocks, and then trying to take his gun. Rittenhouse was running up the street toward the police about a block away — you can clearly see the police in the video. As he ran, he told Gaige Grosskreutz, who seconds later would pull a gun on him and get a bullet back for his trouble, that he was running for the cops. Why would you stop beating the crap of somebody who was running to the cops? Unsolved mystery.

Maybe if they hadn’t done that Anthony Huber would be alive today and Grosskreutz would still possess his right bicep.

Thomas Binger and Jim Kraus brought up in open court, in front of the jury, the unmentionable, inviolate fifth amendment right to remain silent. Binger did it not once, but twice.

Binger's flouting of the judge's rulings and Kyle Rittenhouse's 5th amendment protections is reprehensible. #disbarbinger https://t.co/zYFRegjfxg — Uncivil Law (@UncivilLaw) November 10, 2021

The case, which should never have been brought, should have been dismissed right there. Instead, the judge yelled at the prosecutor.

Or should it have been dismissed after Binger brought up evidence purposely left out of the trial in violation of a court order?

Rittenhouse trial should be over immediately. pic.twitter.com/PHZnHS5rD9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 8, 2021

Or should it have been dismissed when the state’s star witness, out-of-towner Antifa chaos tourist — fair, right? — Grosskreutz admitted on the witness stand that Rittenhouse didn’t shoot him until he pointed his illegally carried Glock 9mm pistol in his face. Choices, choices.

They told the American people in open court that they should, come on, just take a beating instead of defending themselves.

The State’s closing argument against Kyle Rittenhouse is that he did not have the right to self defense because “Everybody takes a beating sometimes.” I swear to God: pic.twitter.com/lKEoyVh57R — Michael Haneke Paneke (@davo_arid) November 16, 2021

They called Rittenhouse a coward for not throwing down his gun, a Smith & Wesson M&P rifle, and putting up his dukes, that coward.

“…he was too cowardly to use his fists” is one of the worst arguments against self-defence I could imagine the prosecution using. And yet, they used it. pic.twitter.com/mlhCp7fwmY — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 15, 2021

There were many, many things wrong with this trial.

There was only one right thing that came of it: Kyle Rittenhouse was rightly found not guilty.