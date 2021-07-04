Joe Biden's 4th of July Fail

Even Joe Biden isn’t following his own 4th of July edict. And why not? No one else is, either.

Last March, still in his early days in office, the new president gave what may be the most depressing national address ever uttered in American life – eclipsing “a day which will live in infamy.” His effort was meant to set a tone to frighten people into getting COVID shots, but, instead of encouraging Americans to “beat this virus,” he beat down Americans with things they knew all too well. His attempt backfired spectacularly, the same way it does when a reporter sticks a microphone in the face of a victim and asks, “how do you feel?”

You lost your job, you closed your business, facing eviction, homelessness, hunger, a loss of control. Maybe worst of all a loss of hope. … [T]he big details and the small moments, weddings, birthdays, graduations, all of the things that needed to happen but didn’t.

People want to know when all of that is to end, but Joe didn’t give hope, he just served up another dish of despair.

The first date, the family reunions, the Sunday night rituals. It’s all has exacted a terrible cost on the psyche of so many of us. …Grandparents haven’t seen their children or grandchildren. Parents haven’t seen their kids. Kids haven’t seen their friends. The things we used to do that always filled us with joy have become things we couldn’t do and broke our hearts. Too often, we’ve turned against one another.

The president slurred his way through more depression-inducing dread as the shot and then used July 4 as the chaser.

Recommended: Gavin Newsom Just Pulled Every Corrupt Trick in the Book to Rig the Recall Election in His Favor

The message: get a COVID shot , demand your neighbors do so, or Independence Day gets it.

But I need you, the American people. I need you. I need every American to do their part. And that’s not hyperbole. I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here’s the point. If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together. After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus. But to get there we can’t let our guard down. … On July 4, with your loved ones, is the goal. A lot can happen. Conditions can change. The scientists have made clear the things may get worse again, new variants of the virus spread, we have work to do to ensure everyone has confidence so our message is this. Listen to Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, one of the most distinguished and trusted voices in the world.

Biden set a goal of 70% of American adults vaccinated in order to let the fireworks fly, but he didn’t make it.

Recommended: ‘Our City’s a Sh**hole’: 40% of San Francisco Residents Say They Want Out

The Daily Mail reported last month that Biden wouldn’t make his goal, but the White House has let that pass with barely a whisper.

Unseemly ads urging twerking grandmas to get a shot didn’t work.

The summer you’ve been dreaming of starts with getting your COVID-19 vaccine – Just ask Susan. Book your vaccination now at https://t.co/PlCxA7dg76. — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) July 2, 2021

PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis reported that vaccine hesitancy is a main culprit for Biden’s failure.

After previously reaching vaccination goals already reached under Trump, Joe Biden set the ambitious target of 70 percent of U.S. adults being vaccinated by Independence Day. It appears we’re “unlikely” to meet that goal. “The pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped to about 500,000 people per day – down from a high of 3.5 million per day in April,” reported the Daily Mail earlier this week. “The White House has launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest, but it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target.” And it’s most likely Joe Biden’s fault.

But even Joe is ignoring his own rules.

The Washington Post reports the president will have 1,000 maskless people over to the people’s house for a July 4 bash.

[O]n Sunday, a sea of 1,000 largely maskless people will flow onto the South Lawn of the White House for an Independence Day party that marks the first large-scale event hosted by Biden as president: It is a barbecue that will serve as a marker of sorts for an America returning to normal.

The president canceled the spectacular fireworks display in South Dakota’s Mt. Rushmore, but he’s holding a bash for a 1,000 of his closest cronies after telling Americans they’d better get vaccinated or else he’d cancel our national holiday or some such thing.

It turns out he didn’t believe his July 4 jive any more than the rest of us. We declared independence from lockdowns months and months ago.

Now but, excuse me, the brisket’s on, there’s ice cream to make, and I’ve got about 30 people coming over for dinner and fireworks. It’s been planned for more than a year.

God Bless America.