No More Mr. Nice Guy: We Must Stand Up to the Woke Mob

This week, two rock legends spoke out against the dangers of transgenderism, and now they are naturally getting blasted by the woke mob.

Famed guitarist Carlos Santana got slammed for stating a biological fact during a recent concert in New Jersey. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said. “A woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.”

Last night at a concert in New Jersey, rock legend Carlos Santana said “when God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are… a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

It’s hard to imagine how that would be controversial. As you can see in the above video, the audience cheered. But, the outrage mob came for him, and he eventually apologized.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” Santana, or, more likely, some publicist, wrote in a statement on Facebook. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

The original version of the post was deleted, but it was reposted. It is not yet clear whether Santana has personally backed down or not.

And then there was Alice Cooper, who was asked about gender in an interview with Stereogum and gave what was likely an unexpected response.

“As someone who played around with gender expectations early on, do you have any thoughts on what some of your contemporaries have said before they walked those comments back?” Sterogum’s Rachel Brodsky asked.

“Yeah. I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” Cooper replied. “I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'”

Cooper continued, “I think that’s so confusing to a kid. It’s even confusing to a teenager. You’re still trying to find your identity, and yet here’s this thing going on, saying, ‘Yeah, but you can be anything you want. You can be a cat if you want to be.’ I mean, if you identify as a tree… And I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

“So I say let somebody at least become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl,” he added. “A lot of times, I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these genitals, you’re a boy. If you have those genitals, you’re a girl.”

There have been no apology statements made to his social media accounts, so it appears that Cooper isn’t backing down, despite the outrage mob rallying to get him canceled. Cooper had just signed a partnership deal with a goth-themed cosmetics firm two weeks ago, and they have since dropped him over his comments.

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration,” Vampire Cosmetics wrote in a statement on its Instagram page. “We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

So far, there is no indication that Alice Cooper or any publicist working on his behalf has attempted to backtrack on his comments. This is great because we need more people with large audiences to speak out against this evil targeting our children. The evidence showing that it is harming young people is extraordinary. Last summer, the FDA formally acknowledged the dangers of puberty blockers because they can cause pseudotumor cerebri, also known as idiopathic intracranial hypertension. This malady can cause brain swelling, severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and even permanent vision loss. There is also no evidence of any benefit from transitioning kids who claim to be the opposite gender. A study conducted by the UK nonprofit organization Sex Matters found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” are “no greater than a placebo effect.”

Mainstream media outlets insist that transitioning children with gender dysphoria improves their mental health, but this is not true. A Swedish study on “gender-affirming care” similarly showed that cosmetic “transition” does not reduce the likelihood of suicide. The two widely cited studies that claim tremendous benefits to transitioning children are deeply flawed and systematically excluded the experiences of participants who dropped out of the studies over time, creating a bias in favor of participants who reported positive experiences.

Studies show that as many as 90% of young people who “identify” as transgender but are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as such upon reaching adulthood.