Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana Blasted As 'Anti-Trans' After Making Scientifically Accurate Statement

Carlos Santana is a rock music legend and an absolutely fantastic guitar player, one of the greatest of all time. Since he’s Latino, you’d think he would have a few extra layers of immunity from the rabid online cancel culture mob, but alas, all of that is forgotten when you dare to make a scientifically accurate statement that bursts the LGBTQ community’s bubble of delusion. The “T” in “LGBTQ” stands for transgender, by the way.

According to Breitbart News, the media is now slamming Santana as “anti-transgender” because he stated the clear biological truth that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man” during one of his recent performances in New Jersey. Did you ever think a day would exist when this statement would not only be controversial but get someone labeled a bigot as well? We dove head first into insanity, ladies and gentlemen.

Transgenderism has become the left’s new sacred cow. For many decades, homosexual rights had been the clarion call of radical progressives. Once they got what they wanted with the Obergefell decision — legalized same-sex marriage — the very same people who said the slippery slope wasn’t real and they wouldn’t push further to the left did exactly that.

Now the left attempts to force us all to reject fundamental scientific truth and accept that a man can simply wake up one day and claim he is a woman in the wrong body. Therefore, if you assault that sacred cow, you will be canceled. Whatever that means.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” the famous guitarist stated from the stage. “A woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.” Mic drop.

“Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that,” he went on to add. This dude has a steel spine. I already liked the man, but now I’m an even bigger fan.

Santana also remarked during the concert, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”

Now the propagandists who work for the mainstream media are foaming at the mouth and barking up a storm, calling Santana anti-transgender and twisting his words to make it sound like he wants transgender individuals to stay “in the closet.”

Carlos Santana Says Transgender People Should Stay ‘in the Closet’ in Concert Clip https://t.co/rsbMo73TIo — billboard (@billboard) August 24, 2023

Carlos Santana is facing criticism after a video of his anti-trans remarks during a concert began circulating online. https://t.co/xUoV1xcatF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2023

Santana issued a statement on Thursday responding to all of the negative backlash he’s received since making his remarks earlier in the week.

Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.

Santana isn’t the only rock star to make statements against radical gender ideology lately. Infamous shock rocker Alice Cooper stated in a recent interview that he believes the modern generation’s obsession with wokeness and transgenderism is just a “fad” that has become so out of control that it’s “laughable.”

Both of these men are correct in their assessment of the current movement to force acceptance of transgenderism and other perverted views of human sexuality. Among young people, the whole thing has become a social contagion. Kids see their favorite actors, musicians, online influencers, and even teachers pushing this stuff; thus they want to fit in with this cool new crowd.

Many of them will even go through transition procedures, only to later emerge on the other side of the fad with massive regrets for having taken such permanent measures to alter their bodies. It’s poisoning kids’ minds and ruining their mental health. It’s time we speak out about it and take action.