The Biden Administration Is the Case Against Affirmative Action

There are presently two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court that could put an end to affirmative action in college admissions, and if you ever needed an argument against it, just look at the Biden administration.

Not that they see it that way.

“The Cabinet is a majority of people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is a majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female,” Karine Jean Pierre explained earlier this week. “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the Presidents are openly LGBTQ+.”