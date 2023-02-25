The Biden Administration Is the Case Against Affirmative Action

There are presently two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court that could put an end to affirmative action in college admissions, and if you ever needed an argument against it, just look at the Biden administration.
Not that they see it that way.
“The Cabinet is a majority of people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is a majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female,” Karine Jean Pierre explained earlier this week. “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the Presidents are openly LGBTQ+.”
Yeah, and how’s that working out, Karine? Spoiler alert: not so great. For example, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brought LGBT representation into Joe Biden’s cabinet — and pretty much nothing else. He makes headlines for all the wrong reasons, such as taking paternity leave amid the supply chain crisis, calling bridges and highways racist, and frequently taking personal trips. Buttigieg also oversaw the Southwest Airlines fiasco, the FAA outage, and, more recently, the mishandling of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment disaster.
And then there’s Richard “Rachel” Levine, who was nominated by Joe Biden to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health despite being under a cloud of scandal. In 2020, Levine faced calls for his resignation over “the horrific results of the [Pennsylvania health] department’s COVID-19 policy” at nursing homes and long-term care facilities. He also removed his mother from such a facility while others could not do so. Had Levine not identified as transgender, there’s no way he’d have been picked.
Related: Will We Finally See an End to Race-Based Admissions?
Biden has often put diversity considerations ahead of qualifications. He promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court and landed on Ketanji Brown Jackson, a potentially anti-Semitic supporter of critical race theory with a long record of leniency for child porn offenders who couldn’t define what a woman is.
Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is another example of a lackluster diversity hire. She couldn’t talk her way out of a paper bag, but was chosen because she’s a black lesbian.
And don’t get me started on Kamala Harris.
With a record of such poor outcomes from hiring people based on what diversity boxes they check off, you’d think that, at some point, the White House would figure out they should pick people based on merit instead. Oh, you’d be wrong. In fact, diversity is already the key factor Biden will take into consideration for his selection of Fed Vice Chair. “This is something that the President prides himself on, that he actually has taken action to show the diversity of this administration,” Jean-Pierre explained. “And so, he will continue not just with this Fed — the Fed Vice Chair occupancy but with any occupancy or any position that’s within the White House.”
Apparently, experience with monetary policy isn’t as important to Joe Biden as the color of his nominee’s skin or their sexual orientation. Maybe, given the high level of inflation we’re experiencing, he should pick the most qualified candidate, regardless of race. I dunno, it’s just a thought. Considering how poorly things have been going under this administration with its diversity hires, it seems about time to start picking people based on qualifications.