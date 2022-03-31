Ketanji Jackson’s Record on Sentencing Child Porn Offenders Is Worse Than We Thought

During her confirmation hearings, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s despicable record on sentencing child porn offenders became a key issue. Republicans pointed out that she had a pattern of giving these perverts lenient sentences, while Democrats made excuses for her and kept gushing over her status as a black woman.

Although, since they’re not biologists, I’m not sure how they know she is, in fact, a woman.

We knew her record was terrible during the hearings, but her record is even worse than we thought.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a record of handing down dramatically lower sentences in criminal cases, but especially lower sentences in cases involving child pornography,” explains Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who released a comprehensive analysis of her record. According to that analysis, Jackson gave sentences nearly 60% shorter than the national average for possession of child porn and nearly 50% shorter for distributors of child porn.

Cruz’s analysis found that in every child pornography case that Judge Jackson heard, she sentenced the defendant below the sentencing guidelines and at or below the recommendation from the prosecutor.

Cruz also highlighted several quotes from Jackson, expressing sympathy for the perverts she sentenced.

“I feel so sorry for [your family] and for you and for the anguish that this has caused all of you,” she told the defendant in the 2013 case, United States v. Hawkins.

Jackson also told him, “I don’t feel that it is appropriate, necessarily, to increase the penalty on the basis of your use of a computer or the number of images or prepubescent victims as the Guidelines require because these circumstances exist in many cases, if not most, and don’t signal an especially heinous or egregious child pornography offense.”

Despite this troubling record, Jackson is on the verge of confirmation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) have indicated they plan to vote for her confirmation.