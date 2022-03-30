Susan Collins Makes Decision About Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation

After announcing she was on the fence about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation last week because she had unanswered questions about Jackson’s judicial philosophy, Sen. Susan Collins (R?-Maine) has finally decided how she’ll vote.

Collins will vote to confirm Jackson.

“After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” Collins said in a statement released Wednesday.

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” she announced.

This all but assures confirmation for Jackson, whose record of being soft on crime, particularly with child porn offenders, was repeatedly questioned by Republican members of the Senate Judiciary.

Collins was apparently undisturbed by Jackson’s soft spot for child porn aficionados and will give Biden’s controversial nominee the added victory of technically receiving bipartisan support.

Susan Collins was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and was most recently re-elected in November 2020. The only Supreme Court nominee Collins has ever opposed since becoming a U.S. Senator is Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R?-Utah) remains publicly undecided as of this writing, though it seems likely that he’ll vote to confirm.