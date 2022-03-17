The Disturbing Details About Biden's SCOTUS Pick Just Keep on Coming

Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was briefly hailed (by some) as a consensus nominee that even some Republicans could support.

I’m starting to think that Republican support will be much harder to get than Biden had hoped.

Last month, we learned that in 1996, Jackson wrote a “Note” for the Harvard Law Review arguing that convicted sex offenders were treated “unfairly” in the courts. Earlier this week, her past work advocating on behalf of Guantánamo Bay terrorists also became an issue that will undoubtedly come up during her confirmation hearings.

Completing the trifecta of disturbing aspects of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s radical record is her repeated embracing of champions of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in lectures and speeches and her belief that “microaggressions” are real.

If confirmed, Jackson won’t alter the court’s ideological balance, but that’s no reason for Republicans not to stand up for American values and vote “nay” on her confirmation.

According to the Daily Wire, “A review of a handful of Jackson’s lectures and speeches from the past seven years shows that the nominee has a strong appreciation for leading proponents of CRT, a progressive idea that holds in part: ‘racism is endemic to, rather than a deviation from, American norms,’ legal scholar Kimberle Crenshaw, who coined the term, wrote in 1989. While Jackson has avoided openly championing CRT, she has complimented its advocates and suggested that the progressive theory informs her legal analysis.”

On at least two occasions, Jackson gave speeches in which she insisted “microaggressions … are real.”

Microaggressions are a made-up thing that liberals use to claim people are racist when they are not.

In January 2020, Jackson gave a lecture to the University of Michigan Law School, during which she praised Nikole Hannah-Jones, the architect of the “1619 Project,” which is based on critical race theory, and falsely claims that the “true founding” of America took place in 1619 when the first slave ship arrived at the American colonies.

I’m sorry, but there is no way anyone who thinks this way belongs on the Supreme Court. Of course, Joe Biden and the Democrats think CRT is A-OK, but most people don’t like the idea of their kids being taught divisive racial rhetoric or that America is inherently racist.

Things are about to get really interesting.