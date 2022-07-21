BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Really)

A day after scrambling to backtrack on Joe Biden’s erroneous claim that he has cancer, the White House has announced that Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Thursday morning. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

At 79 years old, Joe Biden is in a high-risk group.

Jean-Pierre reports that Biden is taking Paxlovid and is isolating at the White House, consistent with CDC guidelines. He will “continue to work in isolation until he tests negative,” and will return to work in person once he has a negative test.

The White House will provide a daily update on Biden’s status.

Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April, weeks after she chose not to isolate after being exposed to a COVID-positive staffer.