BREAKING: Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and currently has no symptoms.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative. ”

Harris is 57 years old.