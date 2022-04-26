News & Politics

BREAKING: Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Cameron Arcand Apr 26, 2022 12:31 PM ET
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and currently has no symptoms.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative. ”

Harris is 57 years old.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, and The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News. For media inquires contact: [email protected]
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS COVID-19
TRENDING
Editor's Choice