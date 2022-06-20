Fauci Got COVID, and It’s Actually a Big Deal

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), tested positive for COVID-19. I can still remember when I saw the breaking news appear as an alert on my phone.

I have to admit, I chuckled a bit. I felt a little bad about that, because, at 81 years old, Fauci is definitely in a high-risk group. I honestly don’t wish ill on the man. But, after two years of leftists pointing fingers and using any instance of a Republican catching COVID as a gotcha moment, it seemed like poetic justice for the architect of America’s COVID strategy to catch it.

Fauci was not only fully vaccinated, but he’d been boosted twice.

For what it’s worth, everyone in my house has caught COVID except for me, and while I was vaccinated last spring with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I’m not considered fully vaccinated because I’ve never been boosted. I also haven’t worn a mask in public in… gee, I have no idea. It’s been so long I can’t remember, and it makes me so happy that I can say that.

Dr. Fauci, on the other hand, was the nation’s biggest mask pusher and had even once called for eye protection and doubling masking… as if any of that would help.

I didn’t celebrate Fauci getting COVID the way liberals celebrated when Trump caught it in the fall of 2020, but I nevertheless recognized the significance of the man who was once the most trusted voice in the nation on the pandemic before eventually proving himself to be just another leftist bureaucrat catching COVID. He joined in on the attacks of red-state governors who chose freedom over fear, most notably calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s axed mask mandate and relaxed COVID restrictions last year “risky” and “potentially” dangerous. He predicted that a surge in cases would inevitably result from the relaxed restrictions. But Fauci’s predicted surge didn’t come. Cases continued to decline, and our nation’s top health official was humiliated. He tried to claim there would be a lag, but that theory didn’t hold up.

Throughout the pandemic Fauci has been on the side of big government intervention, pushing policies that simply didn’t work. Remember 15 days to slow the spread? We shut down the economy, locked down schools, and universally masked up despite Fauci knowing that masks don’t protect wearers from the virus. He even pushed for double masking despite there being no evidence that it was effective. He also repeatedly moved the goal posts on herd immunity. What really made me realize Fauci was no different than any other garden variety bureaucrat was when he praised Governor Andrew Cuomo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that New York “did it right,” even though Cuomo had sent thousands of elderly nursing patients to their deaths with his disastrous nursing home COVID policy, and then tried to cover it up.

And, then, of course, there were the lies. So many lies. We know that Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered but he nevertheless insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and about herd immunity. And he pushed for universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly and immunocompromised with severe illness or death. Fauci also remains an advocate of lockdowns despite the plethora of studies showing that they did not slow the spread of COVID.

Fauci catching COVID was a big deal. As the architect of America’s COVID response, he was the personification of every government recommendation for living in the COVID era… and he still caught COVID. We’ll all be exposed to it eventually. There’s a good chance that you’ve had it already without even knowing it. COVID doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, or whether you follow “the rules” or not… it’ll get you eventually. The Branch Covidians have now seen their god catch the disease, and I hope that wakes them up to the reality that no one can hide from it, and the best thing we can do is return to completely normal living again.