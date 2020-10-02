News & Politics

'I Hope He Dies,' Liberals Celebrate Trump's COVID Diagnosis

By Matt Margolis Oct 02, 2020 9:40 AM EST
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Late Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Liberal critics pounced on the news, reacting by mocking Trump and hoping for his death.

In a now-deleted tweet, a former national spokeswoman for the Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Zara Rahim, also joined in:

And, of course, this behavior wasn’t limited to left-wing blue checks on Twitter:

Even Rachel Maddow managed to be civil following the news.

That so many liberals were unable to follow Maddow’s lead says a lot about the mindset of the political left. Their reactions ranged from celebratory, wishing for his death, mocking, even questioning whether the diagnosis is just a ruse.

