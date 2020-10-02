'I Hope He Dies,' Liberals Celebrate Trump's COVID Diagnosis

Late Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Liberal critics pounced on the news, reacting by mocking Trump and hoping for his death.

In a now-deleted tweet, a former national spokeswoman for the Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Zara Rahim, also joined in:

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted "I hope he dies". pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

And, of course, this behavior wasn’t limited to left-wing blue checks on Twitter:

what a great way to start october #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/SomHU98xY8 — chloe ｸﾛｴ (@notchIoee) October 2, 2020

party in the usa !!!! #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/pDVpoohQuy — nathan 𐐪𐑂 walex au (@pixiewiIIie) October 2, 2020

Even Rachel Maddow managed to be civil following the news.

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

That so many liberals were unable to follow Maddow’s lead says a lot about the mindset of the political left. Their reactions ranged from celebratory, wishing for his death, mocking, even questioning whether the diagnosis is just a ruse.

_____

