Here’s What Joe Biden Doesn’t Want You to Know About Voter ID

One of the key goals of the Democratic Party is to federalize elections and make voter ID illegal. The reason is simple: voter ID makes it harder to cheat, and when Democrats can’t cheat, it’s harder for them to win. They practically aren’t even denying it anymore; Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently said in an interview that Democrats in Congress are concerned they’ll lose their elections because Republican election integrity laws will make it harder for them to win.

They’ve been unable to do that so far, and they’re panicking because various states have passed voter ID laws. For example, last year, after the 2020 election exposed significant shortcomings in our election integrity, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Election Integrity Act, which among other things designed to make the state’s elections more secure, requires voters to prove their identity when they vote.

In response, the Biden administration spread misinformation about the Election Integrity Act, including claims that the law restricts voting when it actually expands opportunities. The administration quickly announced its intention to sue the state of Georgia, falsely claiming that the purpose of the law was to deny minorities the right to vote. Biden called the law Jim Crow 2.0 and made several false statements. For example, he claimed the law ended voting at 5 p.m., making it impossible for people to vote after leaving work. Not even the Washington Post was able to cover for Biden’s lies. But that hasn’t stopped Biden from reusing that talking point over and over.

Related: Democrats Don’t Care About ‘Our Democracy’—They Care About Winning

According to Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), most people reject Biden’s racially divisive rhetoric.

“To compare or conflate people who oppose his positions as being racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it’s dead wrong,” he told the Associated Press. “All you have to do is know the facts, and you realize that the president wasn’t misleading us only, he was actually fibbing to us, in order to amass political power — basically lying to us.”

Polling proves that Scott is correct and that Biden’s rhetoric that voter ID laws are discriminatory or amount to voter suppression isn’t resonating.

“A recent national survey found that four key election reforms are supported by more than 80% of voters,” says pollster Scott Rasmussen. “These include removing people who have died or moved from voter registration lists; requiring all voters to show photo ID before casting a ballot; wanting all ballots received by Election Day; and, having all voting machines made in the United States.”

Biden’s rhetoric also isn’t resonating with the very demographic he claims are victimized by these policies, as a whopping 78% of African-American voters support voter ID laws.

Democrats want it to be easier for them to cheat, so they make up phony excuses to oppose laws that make our elections more secure—even at the expense of African-Americans, who clearly don’t see getting a state-issued ID as being a roadblock akin to Jim Crow laws of the past. Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t care about African-American voters—all they want is to stay in power.