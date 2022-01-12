Democrats Don’t Care About ‘Our Democracy’ They Care About Winning

I’ve had just about enough of the Democrats’ rhetoric these days. How many times can you listen to Democrats cry wolf about how democracy is “hanging by a thread” or that “democracy is stake” unless something is done about it and not go nuts?

Using the Capitol riot as a pretext, Democrats want to overhaul our elections. There’s just one problem… they don’t have the votes. Their efforts won’t get a vote because of the 60-vote requirement to end debate in the Senate.

And you know how Democrats are when they don’t get their way. When they don’t get what they want, it’s a “failure” of the system.

“We had better come up with some way to get around [the filibuster],” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said last month. “Because this democracy is teetering on collapse.”

That’s funny because they once considered eliminating the filibuster an “abuse of power.”

Oh, right, that’s when they were in the minority.

Under President George W. Bush, when Democrats were in the minority in the Senate, they used the filibuster to block an unprecedented number of judicial nominees. In 2013, when Obama was president and Democrats had the majority in the Senate, Republicans responded in kind, using the filibuster just as Democrats had. So then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) nuked the filibuster they once praised as a critical tool of democracy.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did warn the Democrats at the time that they would “rue the day” they started changing the rules to serve their immediate political needs. And he was right. Because of what happened in 2013, President Trump’s judicial nominees couldn’t be blocked by the Democratic minority, and he was able to transform the judiciary.

However, the filibuster still exists for legislation, and a simple majority can accomplish a rules change. Yet, Democrats have learned nothing from their past nuking of the judicial filibuster and are aggressively trying to destroy the legislative filibuster. Why would they do that? They know the risks. Have Democrats forgotten how they were powerless to stop Trump’s judicial nominees for four years because they nuked the judicial filibuster?

Of course not. They just know that if they can pull this off and succeed in overhauling our elections, they won’t have to worry about losing power ever again. But, unfortunately for them, because of their party’s razor-thin majority and two moderate Democrats unwilling to go along with their scheme, their efforts are dead in the water.

Make no mistake about it: this isn’t about protecting the rights of the people or “protecting our democracy.” This is about Democrats wanting to win elections, and they’ve given the game away.

According to a report in The Hill, Democrats are pleading with Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to nuke the filibuster and support the Democrats’ election reform because Republican election integrity laws will make it harder for them to win their elections.

“There are many colleagues who are making that comment about their own races. … That’s certainly one of the factors,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told The Hill.

Senator Schumer also recently said in an interview that nearly every Democrat senator has been trying to get Manchin and Sinema on board, even “going up to them and saying, ‘I’ll lose my election if … you allow these changes to occur.'”

Democrats don’t care about “our democracy.” They only care about winning elections and staying in power.