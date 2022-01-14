The Top 5 Nicknames For Joe Biden

Who doesn’t love a good nickname, especially when it’s used to mock Joe Biden? There must be a lot of people who do, because Joe Biden has earned himself quite a few nicknames over the years, and I’ve gone through them to pick out the best ones.

Joe Biden’s corruption never got the attention it deserved because, well, he’s a Democrat, but that’s not to say we didn’t try to make the public aware of Biden’s shady dealings. One of the more notable scandals that the media tried to suppress during the 2020 campaign was his son Hunter’s position on the board of Ukraine energy company Burisma while his father was vice president and the use of Biden’s influence with the Obama White House.

In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden successfully pressured then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees. Biden even bragged about it in 2018 during the Council on Foreign Relations meeting in Washington, D.C., essentially admitting to a quid pro quo.

Trump made this an issue of the campaign, referring to Biden as “Quid Pro Joe.”

4. Hidin’ Biden

Joe Biden spent most of the 2020 presidential campaign in his basement. It’s hard to imagine him having been able to withstand the rigors of an actual campaign. Still, thanks to COVID, he was able to sit back, relax and give the occasional disastrous interview without ever leaving his house in Delaware. Trump called him out repeatedly for his lack of traditional campaigning, dubbing Joe “Hidin’ Biden.”

Of course, whenever Biden did leave his house to have a campaign event, the events paled in comparison to the large rallies Trump held nationwide.

Hardly surprising is that even after taking office, Biden has continued to hide from the public. “As Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and he has taken part in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors,” wrote Aamer Madhani of the Associated Press. “The dynamic has left the White House facing questions about whether the president, who vowed to have the most transparent administration in the nation’s history, is falling short in pulling back the curtain on how his administration operates and missing opportunities to explain his agenda to Americans.”

3. Sleepy Joe

Donald Trump campaigned vigorously throughout the 2020 campaign while Joe Biden barely phoned it in. Instead, his campaign was regularly (and unexpectedly) calling lids on press events, raising questions about his ability to handle a pared-down campaign, let alone the presidency. “This guy takes four days off,” Trump noted. “You have to have a president that’s gonna work his ass off for this country. You need a very energetic president.”

Instead, we got Biden, who barely seems to be aware of what’s going on, can’t say anything that makes sense, and occasionally doesn’t even know who the president is. Sometimes he even falls asleep in front of the entire world. It’s embarrassing for our nation, and Trump warned us repeatedly.

2. Bare Shelves Biden

Earlier this week, #BareShelvesBiden was trending on Twitter due to widespread supply chain issues resulting in many households desperately seeking necessities and having little luck. Joe Biden has repeatedly downplayed reports of empty shelves and the lack of goods for American shoppers by saying “for the vast majority of the country, that’s not happening” and tried to credit his administration for averting a real crisis. Well, Twitter users started posting pictures of empty shelves in their local supermarkets with the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden this week, and the nickname is likely to stick around for some time.

1. Brandon

As the nation suffers under Joe Biden, many have taken their frustrations out any way that they can. For example, stickers of Joe Biden saying “I did that” have been popping up on gas pumps nationwide. People also started chanting “F**k Joe Biden!” at sporting events like it was the new national anthem. An NBC reporter claimed that chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega were actually “Let’s go Brandon!” and a new internet meme was born. “Let’s go Brandon” has since become a pop culture phenomenon, appearing on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks. It also became a chart-topping song on iTunes and a dance. In November, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis infamously mocked the Biden administration by dubbing it “The Brandon Administration,” causing that nickname to trend on Twitter. The phrase has become so popular that woke companies are banning the use of the phrase.