Surprise! Not Really: Democrat Mega-Donor Nailed on Child Porn Charges

Eliot Cutler, a lifelong Democrat donor and politician, was arrested at his home in Brookline, Maine, on four charges of possessing child pornography involving kids under 12 years old.

Yikes! Another longtime Democrat and super wealthy, well-connected liberal arrested on child pornography charges. https://t.co/GsgWBOYeUB — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) March 25, 2022

The arrest comes days after Cutler’s two Maine homes (the other is in Portland) were searched by police. His bail was set at $50,000. His court appearance was set for Monday. More charges are expected.

Foster says more charges are expected and Cutler will be in court on Monday #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 25, 2022

We can’t be surprised when it comes to leftists and pedophilia. Gropey Joe Biden selected a judge for the Supreme Court who has a history of going easy on people possessing child pornography. Ashley Biden, a daughter of our president, wrote in her diary that she showered with her dad when she was a child. She also wrote that she believes she was molested by someone but doesn’t know who. Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” contained photos of Hunter cuddling with his 14-year-old niece.

Remember that time Jeff Sessions swatted Biden’s hand away from his granddaughter? What did he know about Creepy Joe at the time?

Miscreants on the far left have been actively trying to normalize pedophilia for years, going so far as to rename pedophiles “MAPs,” which stands for “minor-attracted person.” A transgender assistant professor at Old Dominion University, Allyn Walker, lost his/her/its job after writing a book supporting pedophilia. Another member of lefty “academia,” SUNY “philosophy” professor Stephen Kershnar, defended having sex with kids as young as one-year-old.

Will we see an outcry over yet another “progressive” pedophile? It seems unlikely.

Remember when Amy Robach said ABC News killed her Jeffrey Epstein Story? Remember when Hunter Biden’s Laptop Story was called “Russian Disinformation” by the MSM? The only time the MSM wont report on a Story is when it comes to PEDOS, then suddenly they get eerily silent. Hmmm… — HIGHSTRUNG (@jayroll43256805) March 28, 2022

Cutler, 75, has donated to Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Obama over the years. He also threw cash to Democrats in a handful of states: Florida, Colorado, Virginia, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nevada.

Cutler worked for President Jimmy Carter in the Office of Management and Budget back in the 70s. He ran for political office in Maine twice and lost both times.

If found guilty, Cutler could receive five years for each count.

Maine’s GOP executive director, Jason Savage, was quick to pounce on the latest Democrat pedo.

“Eliot Cutler is a benefactor of Maine Democratic Party candidates and has traveled in elite Democrat circles for many decades,” Savage declared in an emailed statement to members of the press. “His beneficiaries nationwide need to return his donations immediately. This needs to start here in Maine, today.”