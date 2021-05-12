Joe Biden's Problem Isn't Mere Weakness. He's Also Stone-Cold Stupid.

Joe Biden called a lid at 3:34 PM on Tuesday. Israel was contending with barrages of rockets launched at its civilians by terrorist group Hamas, which is backed by terrorist regime Iran.

Americans were suffering through gas lines for the first time in year thanks to a devastating hack of the Colonial Pipeline, one of the most important fuel pipelines in the country. Three states — Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia — have declared states of emergency due to the fuel crisis the pipeline hack has caused.

(Joe Biden shut down construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, which was but one of many of his stupid acts.)

The border is a mess. The economy is in shambles. Inflation is here. Violent crime is getting out of control in many of our nation’s cities, while demoralized police officers leave their jobs in droves.

But Joe Biden needed a nap.

When he calls lids and heads for the couch, we know who’s pulling the strings behind the scenes. And perhaps it’s better that Biden tucked himself in anyway.

Even on his best days, which are long past, Joe Biden has always been a clod.

Rewind back to the days just after 9-11. America was reeling from the worst attack on our soil since Pearl Harbor. Thousands of us were dead. There was still a smoking rubble pile in the heart of Manhattan.

Joe Biden’s big idea in all this? Take a pile of other people’s money and hand it to the totalitarian mad mullahs who rule Iran.

Flashback:

In the weeks immediately after the Sept. 11 attacks, Biden — known for a lack of verbal discipline — suggested to aides, in comments captured by The New Republic, that maybe America should make a grand gesture of sorts to a region often suspicious of its motives. “Seems to me this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran,” Biden is quoted as saying. (The offhand suggestion did not go over well with his staffers, one of whom responded: “I think they’d send it back.”)

The staffer was overly optimistic. Iran would have sent the $200 million back, of course, but not as a check. That money, borrowed from China, would have come back in the form of missiles lobbed at Israel and bombings against American interests elsewhere. When we went to war, as was inevitable after 9-11, that money would have been used on battlefields against American troops.

How could Joe Biden not see this? Maybe he did. But it’s more likely that he’s just stupid.