RFK Jr. STILL Pushing 20% in Dem Primary Polling Despite Constant Attacks, Censorship, Smears

A recent poll conducted by Big Village CARAVAN assessing Democrat Party voter preferences in June 2023 found that the Brandon entity is sitting at 60.3%, RFK Jr. is at 19%, and Marianne Williamson is at 9.7%. “Someone else” gets 10.9%.

This means that just about 40% of his own party’s voters actively oppose the re-nomination of Joseph Brandon and endorse other candidates — nearly unheard of for a sitting president. And this is without any debates and with the entire corporate state media in his corner.

2024 National Democratic Primary: Bidenb 60%

Kennedy 19%

Williamson 10% .@wearebigvillage, 919 Adults, 8/25-27https://t.co/Myz7JO4S8M — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 29, 2023

But it gets even worse for Brandon, assuming he limps his way (probably with heavy pharmaceutical assistance) to the 2024 general election: among all voters polled — Republican, Democrat, and non-affiliated — the sitting president’s candidacy has a paltry 35.2% support compared to Kennedy’s at 39.4%.

It’s not popular in certain circles (RINOs) to bring up election integrity, but I will go on the record with this and I’ll back it up until the bitter end: barring some unforeseen act of God that would dramatically alter the political landscape going into 2024, there is absolutely no way in hell that the Brandon entity will win a legitimate, non-rigged election.

“There are no serious challengers to Biden,” goes the incessant, maddening refrain from the smug corporate state media stenographers who dare to call themselves journalists.

Let’s briefly recap what the corporate state media and the Democrat Party leadership (one and the same entity, of course) have done to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in their quest to marginalize and silence his voice.

The House of Representatives Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) called RFK Jr. a “living, breathing false flag operation.” Of course, no one knows what that means, least of all the token minority, but it’s sure to play with a certain set of MSNBC-viewing liberals.

YouTube/Google has throttled and outright censored Kennedy’s content.

They have accused him, in an unhinged conspiracy theory almost too hard to believe but that they hoped would stick, of using a secret Nazi code on Twitter.

The party of Democracy™ has tried to get him kicked off the ballot.

They’ve tried to prevent him from offering open testimony in Congress on, in the ultimate irony, state censorship.

They’ve led almost literally every news segment and article with the “anti-vax” smear despite Kennedy’s explanations multiple times that he supports clean, safe vaccines and is not blanketly against vaccines.

They’ve called him a Russian spy.

And this is the tip of the iceberg.

That RFK Jr. maintains a solid one-fifth of the Democrat primary vote is a testament to three facts: the appeal of his message, the increasingly apparent fecklessness of the corporate state media, and the historical weakness of the incumbent.