'Trans' Canadian Teacher Troll Claims He Was Born 'Intersex,' Prosthetic Breasts Are Real

By Ben Bartee 11:34 AM on February 21, 2023
Followers of the trans prosthetic breast teacher drama speculated, including me, that the gentleman, Kayla Lemieux, is actually an elite-tier troll after he was photographed walking the streets without his enormous breasts, looking mostly like a normal middle-aged man.

Mr. Lemieux has denied these allegations. And in an interview with the New York Post, he upped the ante.

Via the New York Post:

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real,” Kayla Lemieux told The Post…

Lemieux — who wore women’s clothing, with a blond wig, makeup and her enormous breasts — said she’s “not a transgendered person” but was born “intersex.”

“My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy,” Lemieux said during a sit-down at a cafe in Burlington, near Toronto.

So Mr. Lemiuex, according to him, is no longer just a transgender woman; he’s “intersex,” has “gigantomastia” (which exclusively affects biological front-hole women), his enormous fake breasts are real, and hormone replacement therapy he began in 2021 is the cause of their enormity.

He also inserted an odd flex about how low his breasts hang, comparing them to leggings: ” If you look at those pictures, they come nearly to my knees. You could call them short leggings in a way. There are teachers wearing leggings to school all the time.”

The verdict is in: this guy is, perhaps, the greatest troll of all time.

