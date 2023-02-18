Photographic Evidence: Is the Infamous Prosthetic-Breasted Teacher Just a Performance Artist?

Via the New York Post:

A Canadian teacher who made international headlines for wearing gigantic prosthetic breasts rarely wears them outside of school — raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act. While parents have raged about transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux being allowed to wear Z-cup prosthetics in front of students, the shop teacher was spotted ditching the controversial fetishistic fashion after work and stepping out in public dressed as a man. “He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” [emphasis added] a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex told The Post.

Everyone in the fervent social media game is so quick to lambast the latest supervillain on the other side.

I don't remember my shop teacher looking like this🧵 pic.twitter.com/pHHr58Zspa — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) September 14, 2022

It’s always so hard these days to disentangle the heroes from the villains in the culture war because the left is a parody of itself. Satirists struggle to do performance art that actually exaggerates the ideology to its absurd natural conclusion because the ideology’s own adherents have already taken it that far and even farther. So everything is absurd to the tenth degree and satire is harder to pick out.

Assuming Mr. Lemieux is a performance artist, the next question is: to what end? If it’s a demonstration of the absurdity of trans ideology, that would permit behavior from a member of the protected “gender-fluid” class that it would never permit from a normal-gender, that’s arguably worthy political speech. If it’s just a power flex to satisfy some kink in front of kids, that’s obviously another, less laudable motivation.