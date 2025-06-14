We’re Getting More Info About the Suspected Shooter

The suspect in the politically charged assassinations of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband—and the attempted murders of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife—has reportedly been identified as Vance Luther Boelter, and we’ve been learning quite a bit about him since he was named a suspect.

As we previously reported, Julio Rosas of The Blaze was among the first to report the connection, writing on X, “I’m told by a police source in Minnesota the suspect in the shootings of MN state lawmakers is Vance Luther Boelter. It appears it is the same Boelter who was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz. He was also appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.”

The Associated Press has since confirmed the identification, citing two sources “familiar with the matter” who named the suspect as 57-year-old Vance Boelter. These individuals spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

Boelter’s most term on the board began Dec. 14, 2019, and ended Jan. 2, 2023.

Social media activity linked to Boelter has since come under scrutiny. Meta has reportedly taken down a Facebook account believed to belong to him.

And now, even deeper ties to Gov. Tim Walz are coming to light. According to newly surfaced information, Boelter’s wife, Jenny, once interned for Walz during his time in Congress—raising more questions about how well-connected the alleged killer may have been inside Minnesota’s Democratic political machine.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the emerging details paint a disturbing picture of a politically motivated attack with unexpected links to the state’s highest levels of government.

Other reports indicate that the Vance Boelter is the Director of Security Patrols at a security firm in Minnesota, and did work in Gaza. According to the website, he “has been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.”

“He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on the ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military.”

According to law enforcement sources who spoke the local ABC News affiliate, a list found in the vehicle contained the names of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. Other reports indicate that Republicans were also named.

In addition to the hit list, authorities reportedly found a stack of flyers emblazoned with the words “No Kings,” possibly referring to the leftist protests planned nationwide this weekend against President Trump.

Vance Boelter is listed as the director of security patrols for Praetorian Guard Security Services, a private company operating in the Twin Cities. The company’s website boasts about its use of “police type vehicles”—specifically Ford Explorers—as part of its security services.

As for the manifesto that was found in his vehicle, local authorities currently refusing to reveal details from the manifesto.

