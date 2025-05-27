The Morning Briefing: Just Checking, Leftoids, Genocide Is Cool Now, Right?

Dear Kruiserphiles, our leader, Stephen Kruiser, is not, I repeat, NOT, living on a Mexican beach selling puka shell bling to offset his IPA lifestyle and will return tomorrow or the tomorrow after that but likely tomorrow. I think.....

So let's start the morning with a cup of coffee (I snagged several packets of bourbon-flavored Jim Beam coffee grounds at a store that pretends to be a "tree" that sells stuff for $1 but actually sells it for $1.25), and a little talk about genocide. GOOD MORNING!

Those blue-haired, salad-phobic coquettes who recently went on a "sex strike" to teach their testicle-hating "men" a lesson have long screeched in harpy-like fashion about some genocide or another, all of it phantom.

Some weak dudette MMA boxer calling himself Fallon Fox happily beat the potato salad out of women, and yet had the b***s — literally — to wear a t-shirt that read, "End trans genocide."

Your testosterone-phobic simp-in-law loves to harp about the "genocide" of Gaza, while completely ignoring that Hamas animals paraglided into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, to kill and rape unarmed civilians, and even steal a moment to call mommy and beg for adulation.

“I killed Jews, mom!”

“May god protect you!”

“I killed 10 Jews with my bare hands!”



Recorded phone call from October 7 of a Hamas terrorists rejoicing after the horrific massacre of innocent Jewish families. pic.twitter.com/Jv1s78CBin — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 24, 2023

To the far left, victimhood is more exalted than a trans kid in a New York City school. But to anyone possessing even a hint of sanity, trans loons, like Gazans, aren't being "genocided." If anything, they walk on water.

Even worse, when the leftoid energumens began screeching about "genocide," I knew they were up to a little geno-riffic nonsense of their own.

FACT-O-RAMA! Communist under-achiever Saul Alinsky once wrote, "Accuse your opponent of what you are doing."

The New World Order, human-hating commu-prags who adore victimhood are likely jelly that there is a real genocide taking place. But the inconvenient truth is that it isn't aimed at failed men in ponytails or Palestinians (the lepers of the Middle East). The people being systemically murdered are the people who were always targeted for extinction; those colonizing, "murderous" white people.

White farmers have been getting murdered at a rate of just over one per week in South Africa since 1990. Some are assaulted and are forced to watch their wives and daughters get gang raped before their throats are slit.

South Africans make no secret of their desire to exterminate white people, and yet Western toilet news outlets scramble to pretend that the savagery isn't happening.

Every mainstream media outlet is claiming Trump’s claim of a white genocide in South Africa is baseless



Here’s a clip of Julius Malema, a member of the South African government, saying “k*ll the boer” aka white people



You don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/mwmLB8vQEN — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) May 21, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! The left also doesn't want you to know that Muslims are slaughtering Christians throughout Africa as other Muslims rape their way across Western Europe.

Related: It's Genocide O'Clock. Do You Know Where Your Courage Is?

I know it's a lot to choke down after Memorial Day, but we the people need to accept that the following are true:

The South African genocide of white people is real.

The genocide of Christians in Africa is real.

The same news dupes who claimed Biden is healthy, COVID-19 is dangerous, and the "vaccine will save us" are now denying the real genocides taking place in the world and are instead pretending trans wackadoos and Gazans are under the gun.

Ok, that's enough deep tissue for the first morning back from a long weekend. Let's look at some other stuff.

Here is a beaver enjoying a piece of roughage:

That's one thing about beavers they eat healthy like fruits and vegetables so very cute as well 😋 pic.twitter.com/usyRz6I8Y4 — why you should have an animal (@ShouldHaveAnima) March 19, 2025

Ok, let's have some laughs. Liberals suck, and no one mocks them better than our friends at Jokes and a Point. Here is their latest video proving we patriots are way funnier than the clown stains on the left:

