Now We Know The Real Reason Tapper and Thompson Wrote About Biden

When Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson started making the rounds promoting their new book, "Original Sin," there was the thought that maybe, just maybe, some press members had seen the light. Perhaps they had learned a valuable lesson from their intentional obfuscation of Joe Biden's clear mental and physical decline, which left Americans with eyes and ears pondering who was actually even running the country.

Well, did they? Of course not. You see, "Original Sin" was never about having a time of true introspection surrounding the press' role in willfully covering up Biden's dangerous decline. In fact, the role of journalists in the scandal is not really mentioned in the book, with the blame instead being put on a half dozen or so conveniently unnamed White House officials.

That’s not to say those unnamed White House officials weren’t responsible—they absolutely were. But pretending that Tapper, CNN, and the rest of the legacy media weren’t complicit is laughably disingenuous. Their silence, their spin, and their refusal to confront the truth when it mattered most are part of the story—and this book deliberately leaves it out. Because “Original Sin” isn’t really about accountability. It’s a carefully crafted excuse to turn the spotlight back onto Trump and justify ramping up scrutiny of his health—a narrative the media is all too eager to revive.

Sure enough, the pivot is already underway. This week, while being interviewed by Wolf Blitzer, Tapper made it clear the book is less about reflecting on the media’s failure to vet Biden—but a call to arms to pivot directly to Trump.

“I just think, in general, not Trump-specific, but, in general,” Tapper said, “I think that the press corps, and certainly including myself, needs to worry less about politeness when it comes to these health issues, and needs to be even more aggressive when it comes to demanding transparency on health issues when it comes to the president.”

“President Trump, while he appears healthy, he has not been transparent about his health records," Tapper claimed without evidence. "And I think that that’s something that the American people have a right to.”

So there it is—straight from Tapper himself. After years of burying any discussion of Biden’s obvious decline, he now wants the press to be “even more aggressive” about presidential health. But not Biden’s. Trump’s. It’s a shameless pivot that tells you everything you need to know about the real purpose of Original Sin.

Alex Thompson jumped in to reinforce the point, saying, “This is not the first time this has happened. Woodrow Wilson, FDR, JFK all had—hid significant medical failings. Joe Biden ... was not totally transparent. It is going to happen again inevitably unless there is something forcing such disclosures.”

Jake Tapper, who covered up for Biden’s health problems and mental decline for 4 years then pretended he was shocked that nobody reported on it, is now claiming that Trump isn’t honest about his health and suddenly wants transparency from presidents on their health.



Unreal pic.twitter.com/ThoERiOYoa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2025

The message was clear: Biden may not have been honest, but hey, that’s just part of presidential history. Nothing to see here—let’s move on to Trump. This is the same playbook the left’s been running for years. They spent Trump’s entire first term pushing baseless claims about his cognitive decline, trotting out TV doctors and cherry-picked video clips in an attempt to paint him as unfit.

But the media’s outrage over presidential health has never been about truth or accountability—it’s always been about control. They shielded Biden from scrutiny when it mattered, then waited until it was safe—after the election, after he dropped out—to admit what was obvious to everyone paying attention. And now, with Biden in the rearview mirror, they’re back to the same tired narrative: sow doubt about Trump’s health, ignore their own complicity, and hope voters forget the massive deception they helped perpetrate. It’s not journalism—it’s narrative management, plain and simple.

