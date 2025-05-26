The Democrats Are Doomed, and They Have No Idea

It’s a good time to bet on Donald Trump. His approval ratings are up, his America First agenda is already delivering results, and Democrats? They’re spinning in circles—no leader, no message, just a mess of focus groups and virtue signals.

Advertisement

The numbers don’t lie.

Voters see Democrats for what they are: slow, incompetent, and wildly out of step with reality. Their latest ploy to reconnect with working-class Americans is downright pathetic—and frankly, hilarious. Meanwhile, Trump is out there doing what he’s always done: winning.

How bad is it for the left?

Blue states are bleeding population, and red states are growing. The so-called “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are crumbling so fast that after the 2030 census, Democrats won’t be able to win a national election even if they win all of those states.

So, what are they doing about it? That’s where it gets hilarious. According to the New York Times, they’re burning $20 million on something called “Speaking with American Men.”

Yes, that’s real. This is what panic looks like.

For now, Democratic donors and strategists have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places. The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things. “Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.

Advertisement

While Republicans are focused on the economy, securing the border, and restoring law and order, Democrats are still championing abortion on demand, radical gender ideology, and letting biological men into women’s locker rooms. They need to spend millions of dollars to have powwows at luxury hotels to figure out why they aren’t connecting with average Joes.

It’s no wonder they’re collapsing.

The New York Post notes that "in one instance, liberal super PAC Future Forward hosted a gathering in the Ritz-Carlton resort in wealthy Half Moon Bay, California, to apprise donors on what went wrong in 2024. Prominent figures such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) were reported in attendance.”

“Some of the elite gatherings featured appetizers like short-rib tostones, mini lobster rolls, beef tenderloin and other expensive hors d’oeuvres,” the Post report added.

This is the funniest thing I’ve heard since Gov. Tim Walz explained the reason Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate.

“Look, I knew I was on the ticket, I would argue, because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota to improve people's lives," he said at the Harvard Kennedy School last month. "But I also was on the ticket, quite honestly, because I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease. I was the permission structure to say, 'Look you can do this and vote for this,' and and you look across those swing states with the exception of Minnesota, we didn't get enough of those votes.”

Advertisement

Working-class American men aren’t turning to Tim Walz or Gavin Newsom for inspiration when they’re elbow-deep in grease fixing their trucks, nor are they asking Chuck Schumer how to man a grill on a Memorial Day weekend. If Democrats think they can win back male voters by huddling in five-star hotels over mimosas and caviar to decode “masculinity,” they’re in worse shape than anyone thought. This isn’t strategy—it’s self-parody.

Want more unfiltered analysis of the Democrats' desperate scramble to reconnect with real Americans? Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive deep dives into their luxury hotel "strategy sessions" and failed attempts to decode working-class values. Today is the last day to use the code POTUS47 for a whopping 74% off. Join now and support journalism that tells it like it is, without the mainstream media's spin.